eat

This Gajar Ka Rasmalai recipe by Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia is a must-try

It’s the season for fresh carrots, and a good excuse try this offbeat Indian dessert

Image courtesy: @vlogginkitchen/Instagram

Winter is the time for fresh seasonal produce and Kolkata’s markets are bountiful with all sorts of veggies. It is also the time when sweet, red carrots make an appearance at the bazaar, tempting you to try your hand at making Gajar Ka Halwa. Why not try something different and explore a new dish with the seasonal veggie? Take inspiration from Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia of Rinchen’s Momo and Vloggin Kitchen. The internet sensation has recently shared a unique recipe for Gajar Ka Rasmalai. The rasmalai balls are made with carrots and chhana and then soaked in a milk-based malai. This is a perfect recipe that blends the creaminess of rasmalai and the flavours of seasonal red carrots. You can also make it with the orange carrots that are available all throughout the year. Have guests over? Make this dessert and surprise your loved ones.

— Jaismita Alexander

Also read: Meet internet sensation Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia, Kolkata’s new culinary star