This Gajar Ka Rasmalai recipe by Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia is a must-try
It’s the season for fresh carrots, and a good excuse try this offbeat Indian dessert
Published 17.01.25, 10:51 AM
Image courtesy: @vlogginkitchen/Instagram
Winter is the time for fresh
seasonal produce and Kolkata’s markets are bountiful with all sorts of veggies.
It is also the time when sweet, red carrots make an appearance at the bazaar,
tempting you to try your hand at making Gajar Ka Halwa. Why not try something
different and explore a new dish with the seasonal veggie? Take inspiration
from Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia of Rinchen’s Momo and Vloggin Kitchen. The internet
sensation has recently shared a unique recipe for Gajar Ka Rasmalai. The
rasmalai balls are made with carrots and chhana and then soaked
in a milk-based malai. This is a perfect recipe that blends the
creaminess of rasmalai and the flavours of seasonal red carrots. You can
also make it with the orange carrots that are available all throughout the
year. Have guests over? Make this dessert and surprise your loved ones.
— Jaismita Alexander
Also read: Meet internet sensation Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia, Kolkata’s
new culinary star
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?