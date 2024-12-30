Taste the flavours of Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu at Tamarind Santa’s Vasco Festival
Enjoy a feast of coastal dishes without leaving the city. Need we say more?
Published 30.12.24, 11:13 AM
Image courtesy: Tamarind Santa
If your Goa plans don’t work out, don’t fret — it’s too expensive
anyway. Welcome the New Year with a different taste from Goa. Not just Goa, but
you can also experience the beauty of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. You might be
wondering how. Well, Tamarind Santa, opposite Deshapriya Park, is hosting their
Vasco Festival, where the focus is on flavour-packed dishes from coastal to
indigenous origins. And the best part? You don’t even need to book a round trip
— just hop in a cab and head over to the restaurant to savour some of their
most popular dishes.
On the menu, you’ll find stars like Kerala Butter Garlic Crab, Roasted
Stuffed Duck with Exotic Vegetables in Brown Sauce, Roasted Lamb with Sannas,
Prawn Balchao, Bombay Duck Fish, Nattu Kozhi Biryani, Mutton Vindaloo, and much
more. This food festival is too delicious to miss, so call your friends and
plan your visit to Tamarind Santa before the Vasco Festival ends. What are you
waiting for?
More Details
What: The Vasco Festival
When: Till Jan 1
Where: Tamarind Santa
Timings: 12 noon – 10 pm
— Debrup Chaudhuri
