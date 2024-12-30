eat

Taste the flavours of Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu at Tamarind Santa’s Vasco Festival

Enjoy a feast of coastal dishes without leaving the city. Need we say more?

Image courtesy: Tamarind Santa

If your Goa plans don’t work out, don’t fret — it’s too expensive anyway. Welcome the New Year with a different taste from Goa. Not just Goa, but you can also experience the beauty of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. You might be wondering how. Well, Tamarind Santa, opposite Deshapriya Park, is hosting their Vasco Festival, where the focus is on flavour-packed dishes from coastal to indigenous origins. And the best part? You don’t even need to book a round trip — just hop in a cab and head over to the restaurant to savour some of their most popular dishes.

On the menu, you’ll find stars like Kerala Butter Garlic Crab, Roasted Stuffed Duck with Exotic Vegetables in Brown Sauce, Roasted Lamb with Sannas, Prawn Balchao, Bombay Duck Fish, Nattu Kozhi Biryani, Mutton Vindaloo, and much more. This food festival is too delicious to miss, so call your friends and plan your visit to Tamarind Santa before the Vasco Festival ends. What are you waiting for?

More Details

What: The Vasco Festival

When: Till Jan 1

Where: Tamarind Santa

Timings: 12 noon – 10 pm

— Debrup Chaudhuri