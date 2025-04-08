Taste the delights of Bihari cuisine at Hyatt Centric’s food festival
Curated by Chef Rachna Prasad, the Bihari Food Festival is one you don’t want to miss
Published 08.04.25, 06:41 PM
Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
If your idea of Bihari cuisine is just restricted to litti
chokha, then it’s time to expand your horizons and give your tastebuds the
chance to sample the range Bihari food offers. YAYAvar at Hyatt Centric
Ballygunge is bringing the authentic flavours of Bihar to Kolkata through an
a-la-carte and a set menu curated by Chef Rachna Prasad, founder of Ambrosia
Kitchen.
The five-day food fest aims to highlight the use of
indigenous spices and traditional cooking techniques through their offerings,
available in a set menu and a-la-carte.
The set menu, with veg and non-veg options, features
traditional sips like Sattu Sharbat, Mattha and Gud ka Sharbat for welcome
drinks before the starters. Vegetarian appetisers include Phulauri, Shakarkand
ka Tikka while non-vegetarians can relish Machchali Saag Tandoor, Charpi Mutton
Tikka and Chulha Murga. Dive into the main course with Godilla and Bharva
Parval (vegetarian), and Champaran Mutton, Sejana Murga and Machchali Gahttsal
(non-vegetarian). All of the mains can be paired with Sattu Paratha, Tehri and
Dhuska.
The Bihari a-la-carte menu provides an authentic experience
with dishes like Dehati Murga, Aloo Baingan Kalaunji, and Makhana Dal,
accompanied by traditional breads and rice. There is also a dinner buffet
featuring Bael Ka Sharbat, Ratalu Ki Sabzi, Boot Besani, Panch Phoran Dal,
Marva Roti, Litti Chokha, and more, culminating in indulgent desserts such as
Thekua, Ghujia, Makhana Kheer, and Malpua with Rabri.
What: Bihari Food Festival
When: April 11-14
Where: YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Timings: 12.30pm - 3.30pm for Lunch and 7pm onwards
for Dinner
Price: Set menu: Rs 999 for veg, and Rs 1,199 for non
veg; Dinner buffet Rs 1,599
For Reservations: Call 6292307614 | 6292307592
Address: 17,
Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019
My Kolkata Web Desk
