Taste the delights of Bihari cuisine at Hyatt Centric’s food festival

Curated by Chef Rachna Prasad, the Bihari Food Festival is one you don’t want to miss

Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

If your idea of Bihari cuisine is just restricted to litti chokha, then it’s time to expand your horizons and give your tastebuds the chance to sample the range Bihari food offers. YAYAvar at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge is bringing the authentic flavours of Bihar to Kolkata through an a-la-carte and a set menu curated by Chef Rachna Prasad, founder of Ambrosia Kitchen.

The five-day food fest aims to highlight the use of indigenous spices and traditional cooking techniques through their offerings, available in a set menu and a-la-carte.

The set menu, with veg and non-veg options, features traditional sips like Sattu Sharbat, Mattha and Gud ka Sharbat for welcome drinks before the starters. Vegetarian appetisers include Phulauri, Shakarkand ka Tikka while non-vegetarians can relish Machchali Saag Tandoor, Charpi Mutton Tikka and Chulha Murga. Dive into the main course with Godilla and Bharva Parval (vegetarian), and Champaran Mutton, Sejana Murga and Machchali Gahttsal (non-vegetarian). All of the mains can be paired with Sattu Paratha, Tehri and Dhuska.

The Bihari a-la-carte menu provides an authentic experience with dishes like Dehati Murga, Aloo Baingan Kalaunji, and Makhana Dal, accompanied by traditional breads and rice. There is also a dinner buffet featuring Bael Ka Sharbat, Ratalu Ki Sabzi, Boot Besani, Panch Phoran Dal, Marva Roti, Litti Chokha, and more, culminating in indulgent desserts such as Thekua, Ghujia, Makhana Kheer, and Malpua with Rabri.

What: Bihari Food Festival

When: April 11-14

Where: YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Timings: 12.30pm - 3.30pm for Lunch and 7pm onwards for Dinner

Price: Set menu: Rs 999 for veg, and Rs 1,199 for non veg; Dinner buffet Rs 1,599

For Reservations: Call 6292307614 | 6292307592

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

----My Kolkata Web Desk