Taste the best of Anglo-Indian cuisine at The Astor Hotel

From the classic Shepherd’s Pie to East Indian Mulligatawny — relish a delicious spread at this food fest

Image courtesy: @theastorkolkata/Instagram

Kolkata has always been a melting pot of cultures, and the rich multiculturalism is reflected in its food. The cuisine of the Anglo-Indian community beautifully showcases this diversity. If you’re keen to taste these dishes, head straight to The Astor this weekend. The in-house restaurant, Kebab-E-Que, is now offering a special a la carte menu for both lunch and dinner. Start with East Indian Mulligatawny — a soup inspired by South Indian rasam but refined to suit British tastes. For starters, you can opt for items like Steam Roller Fried Chicken, Pork Roast Fry, British-style Vegetable Cutlet, and Fish Rissoles.

For the main course, dig into classics such as Railway Mutton Curry, Pork Vindaloo, Classic Shepherd’s Pie or Curried Kedgeree. And of course, no meal is complete without dessert, right? So, treat yourself to Old-School Bread and Butter Pudding or Coconut Pan Roll.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a slice of Kolkata’s colonial culinary heritage.

Date: Till March 2

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm (lunch) and 7.30pm to 11.30pm (dinner)

Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, near Nightingale Hospital, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700093

— My Kolkata Web Desk