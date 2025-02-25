Taste the best of Anglo-Indian cuisine at The Astor Hotel
From the classic Shepherd’s Pie to East Indian Mulligatawny — relish a delicious spread at this food fest
Published 25.02.25, 11:00 AM
Kolkata has always been a melting pot of cultures, and the
rich multiculturalism is reflected in its food. The cuisine of the Anglo-Indian
community beautifully showcases this diversity. If you’re keen to taste these
dishes, head straight to The Astor this weekend. The in-house restaurant,
Kebab-E-Que, is now offering a special a la carte menu for both lunch and
dinner. Start with East Indian Mulligatawny — a soup inspired by South Indian
rasam but refined to suit British tastes. For starters, you can opt for items
like Steam Roller Fried Chicken, Pork Roast Fry, British-style Vegetable
Cutlet, and Fish Rissoles.
For the main course, dig into classics such as Railway
Mutton Curry, Pork Vindaloo, Classic Shepherd’s Pie or Curried Kedgeree. And of
course, no meal is complete without dessert, right? So, treat yourself to
Old-School Bread and Butter Pudding or Coconut Pan Roll.
Don’t miss this chance to experience a slice of Kolkata’s
colonial culinary heritage.
Date: Till March 2
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm (lunch) and 7.30pm to 11.30pm (dinner)
Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, near Nightingale
Hospital, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700093
— My Kolkata Web Desk
