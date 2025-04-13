eat

Late-night sugar cravings? Raid the Sugarbaby Dessert Co dessert bar – open till 3am

Founded by a Le Corden Bleu trained pastry chef, Sugarbaby at the Samilton Hotel is as sweet as it gets

Image courtesy: Sugarbaby Dessert Co.

We all get late night sweet craving and sometimes ice cream just doesn’t cut it. So, what do you do in the middle of the night if you are looking for a slice of pie or come delectable desserts? Sugarbaby Dessert Co. is coming to the rescue for Kolkatans. Founded by Marium Javed, a Le Corden Bleu-trained pastry chef in 2020, Sugarbaby already has a whole lot of loyal customers who have been enjoying their goodies over the past five years through a cloud kitchen.

Now you can visit their first-ever takeaway dessert bar. From April 25 onwards, you can visit the dessert bar at any time between 3pm to 3am to try a slice of their baked cheesecake for Rs 250. Other best sellers include the Tiramisu Delice at Rs 250, Toffee Walnut Cinnamon Roll at Rs 150 and Lemon Tarts at Rs 100. They also have a few savoury items on offer. Head over to satiate your midnight cravings and support this homegrown brand.

What: Sugarbaby Dessert Co. Kolkata’s first late night dessert bar

Where: The Samilton Hotel

Timings: April 25 onwards, 3pm to 3am Contact: 9007947912

—Debrup Chaudhuri