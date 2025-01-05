Warm up this winter with soup and bread at Wise Owl
Here’s the perfect food pairing to beat Kolkata’s chilly winds
Published 05.01.25, 08:49 AM
Image courtesy: @wiseowlthecoffeeshop/Instagram
A cold wave continues to grip Kolkata as temperatures drop below 15˚C, bringing chilly winds to the city. Citizens are advised to bundle up and enjoy a steaming bowl of soup with bread to stay warm. If you’re heading to south Kolkata, Wise Owl, on Purna Das Road, is the perfect spot to relish this comforting food duo. Whether you’re catching up with a friend or planning a cosy date night, try their roasted butternut squash soup with bread on the side.
Got a stuffy nose? Soup to the rescue! Battling a cold allergy? Soup is your relief! Feeling the need for comfort after all the festive indulgence? Soup and bread are the answer! Aren’t these two setting food #CoupleGoals? Head to Wise Owl today and experience it for yourself.
Timings: 7.30am to 10.45pm (Everyday)
Address: 66/2 B, Purna Das Rd, near Azad Hind Dhaba, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700029
– Jaismita Alexander
