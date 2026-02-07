Get set for a Valentine’s Day buffet with live music at Shorshe
The one-night-only dinner includes a themed spread, live performance and candlelight setting
Published 07.02.26, 12:54 PM
Several restaurants across Kolkata are marking Valentine’s Day with
special menus, and Shorshe is joining in with a one-day buffet dinner on
February 14. Priced at Rs 1,199 plus taxes per person, the buffet will be
served during dinner hours from 7 pm to 11 pm.
The restaurant’s Valentine’s theme this year is “Love in Every Shape,”
with a candlelight dining setup and a live solo music performance from 7 pm
onwards. Guests will be welcomed with a special mocktail, Pink Lady, and will
also receive two glasses of non-alcoholic sparkling rosé and a heart-shaped red
velvet cake.
The buffet features an extensive spread, including salads and chaat,
vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, soups, main courses and desserts.
Highlights include grilled cod with citrus dill sauce, Marry Me chicken, mutton
nalli gosht biryani, corn kofta in saffron gravy, vegetable moussaka, and a
range of desserts such as baked gurer rosogolla and red velvet ice cream.
Date: February 14, 2026
Time: 7pm to 11pm
Where: Shorshe, DD-21, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar
Price: Rs 1,199 plus taxes per person
— My Kolkata Web Desk
