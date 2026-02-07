eat

Get set for a Valentine’s Day buffet with live music at Shorshe

The one-night-only dinner includes a themed spread, live performance and candlelight setting

Several restaurants across Kolkata are marking Valentine’s Day with special menus, and Shorshe is joining in with a one-day buffet dinner on February 14. Priced at Rs 1,199 plus taxes per person, the buffet will be served during dinner hours from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The restaurant’s Valentine’s theme this year is “Love in Every Shape,” with a candlelight dining setup and a live solo music performance from 7 pm onwards. Guests will be welcomed with a special mocktail, Pink Lady, and will also receive two glasses of non-alcoholic sparkling rosé and a heart-shaped red velvet cake.

The buffet features an extensive spread, including salads and chaat, vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, soups, main courses and desserts. Highlights include grilled cod with citrus dill sauce, Marry Me chicken, mutton nalli gosht biryani, corn kofta in saffron gravy, vegetable moussaka, and a range of desserts such as baked gurer rosogolla and red velvet ice cream.

Date: February 14, 2026

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Where: Shorshe, DD-21, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Price: Rs 1,199 plus taxes per person

— My Kolkata Web Desk