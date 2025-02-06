eat

Savour winter specials at Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Enjoy the taste of winter with special Nolen Gur treats before they’re gone

Image courtesy: @balaram_mullick/Instagram

Winter is preparing to bid adieu, and with it, all the delectable winter delicacies will be gone. Before we start the countdown to the next season, enjoy the winter specials at Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick. Take a bite of the Nolen Gur Cake, a delightful fusion of caramelised jaggery and soft sponge cake. Or embrace the chill with Nolen Gur Kulfi — a creamy, frozen indulgence that beautifully captures the essence of the season. If you love classic Bengali sweets, try Nolen Gur Kalakand or the Nolen Gur Patti Sandesh. For a fusion treat, dig into Nolen Gur Tiramisu. And there’s more on the menu! So, hurry! Head straight to the nearest Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick outlet today.

Date: Till February end

— My Kolkata Web Desk