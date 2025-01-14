Relish heartwarming flavours at Novotel Kolkata’s winter brunch
Experience the magic of winter with smoky grills, seasonal flavours and more
Published 14.01.25, 09:13 AM
The Square’s exclusive Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch
Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram
Before winter bids
farewell, make the most of the seasonal delights at Novotel Kolkata’s The
Square. Located in New Town, the hotel is hosting a Winter Whisk & Grill
Brunch — a special feast celebrating the finest seasonal flavours and produce.
Relish an array of grilled delicacies, including tender lamb, chicken and
smoked fish, alongside delish vegetarian skewers, paired with an exquisite
selection of whiskies.
The menu also
highlights seasonal vegetables like Brussels sprouts, squash, carrots, parsnips
and beets, featured in dishes such as roasted vegetables, hearty stews and comforting
soups. Curated by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal and his team, the dishes
include winter-inspired sushi rolls made with smoked salmon, avocado, and
pickled ginger — blending traditional Japanese techniques with a seasonal
twist.
Dim sum lovers can
enjoy an assortment of steamed and fried options filled with aromatic meats,
mushrooms, seafood and winter vegetables. Take your family and friends to
Novotel Kolkata for this unmissable experience.
Date: Till January 29
Time: 12.30pm to 4pm
Pocket pinch: Rs 2,100 plus taxes per head
Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences,
CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156
For reservations,
contact: +91 8584055272 or email
satarupa.das@accor.com
— Jaismita Alexander
Also read: Nolen gur, moa and
other winter specials steal hearts of Kolkatans
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?