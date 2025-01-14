eat

Relish heartwarming flavours at Novotel Kolkata’s winter brunch

Experience the magic of winter with smoky grills, seasonal flavours and more

Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram The Square’s exclusive Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch

Before winter bids farewell, make the most of the seasonal delights at Novotel Kolkata’s The Square. Located in New Town, the hotel is hosting a Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch — a special feast celebrating the finest seasonal flavours and produce. Relish an array of grilled delicacies, including tender lamb, chicken and smoked fish, alongside delish vegetarian skewers, paired with an exquisite selection of whiskies.

The menu also highlights seasonal vegetables like Brussels sprouts, squash, carrots, parsnips and beets, featured in dishes such as roasted vegetables, hearty stews and comforting soups. Curated by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal and his team, the dishes include winter-inspired sushi rolls made with smoked salmon, avocado, and pickled ginger — blending traditional Japanese techniques with a seasonal twist.

Dim sum lovers can enjoy an assortment of steamed and fried options filled with aromatic meats, mushrooms, seafood and winter vegetables. Take your family and friends to Novotel Kolkata for this unmissable experience.

Date: Till January 29

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm Pocket pinch: Rs 2,100 plus taxes per head

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156

For reservations, contact: +91 8584055272 or email satarupa.das@accor.com

— Jaismita Alexander

