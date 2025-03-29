eat

Savour the flavours of spring-summer with Dyuti Banerjee’s pop-up at Cafe Yonder

The eight-course dinner is a Bengali menu peppered with flavours from the chef’s travels across the Indian subcontinent

Enjoy the fresh flavours of the season as Dyuti Banerjee of MasterChef India fame hosts her spring-summer food pop-up at Cafe Yonder. The ‘Spring, Sprang, Sprung’ eight-course menu, is inspired by the chef’s travel experiences, and will feature Bengali cuisine with a touch of flavours from across the Indian subcontinent.

Begin the culinary journey with a Mogra Sherbet, before moving on to the starters featuring Machhbhaat Arancini with Aamer Tok Mayo. For the mains, experience the subtle and bold flavours of Bengal’s spices with a Bhaja Moshla Pan Grilled Chicken Salad with Tossed Shaak and a Mishti Doi Vinaigrette, and Panchforon Cheese Buns. Also relish a Prawn Sorak Curry and a Lucknowi Paratha Chicken Tikka Cone (Cafe Yonder Special). End the meal with a Coriander Ice Gola in Kokum Syrup and finally, an Amshottwo Paan.

Date: March 30

Time: 6pm onwards

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,599 plus taxes

Address: P, 392A, Purna Das Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Keyatala, Kolkata: 700029

— Jaismita Alexander