Savour the authentic flavours of Kashmir at JW Marriott’s ‘Kashmiri Khaas’ food fest

From Wazwan delicacies to soulful vegetarian classics — relish the best of Kashmiri cuisine in Kolkata

Image courtesy: JW Marriott

A trip to Kashmir is incomplete without indulging in its authentic local cuisine, right? If your plans to visit haven’t worked out, we have the next best thing for you — bringing the flavours of Kashmir closer to your home. JW Marriott’s JW Kitchen is hosting Kashmiri Khaas, a food festival offering authentic Kashmiri cuisine in a fine dining experience in the City of Joy.

If lamb delicacies like Tabak Maaz, Gushtaba and Rista Rogan Josh have been on your bucket list, this is a festival you won’t want to miss. Vegetarian delights such as Methi Tsaman, Dum Aloo, Kashmiri Haakh, and Nadru Yakhni will also take your taste buds on a journey through Kashmir’s rich culinary heritage. And skipping the Wazwan? Well, it would be an absolute sin.

So, gather your friends and head to JW Marriott for this special dinner buffet, available till March 2. Hurry, don’t miss out on this exquisite experience.

What: Kashmiri Khaas festival

When: Till March 2

Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata

Timings: 7pm onwards

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2199+ taxes per head

For Reservations: +91 3366630000

—My Kolkata Web Desk