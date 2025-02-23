Savour the authentic flavours of Kashmir at JW Marriott’s ‘Kashmiri Khaas’ food fest
From Wazwan delicacies to soulful vegetarian classics — relish the best of Kashmiri cuisine in Kolkata
Published 23.02.25, 11:48 AM
Image courtesy: JW Marriott
A trip to Kashmir is incomplete without indulging in its
authentic local cuisine, right? If your plans to visit haven’t worked out, we
have the next best thing for you — bringing the flavours of Kashmir closer to
your home. JW Marriott’s JW Kitchen is hosting Kashmiri Khaas, a food festival
offering authentic Kashmiri cuisine in a fine dining experience in the City of
Joy.
If lamb delicacies like Tabak Maaz, Gushtaba and Rista Rogan
Josh have been on your bucket list, this is a festival you won’t want to miss.
Vegetarian delights such as Methi Tsaman, Dum Aloo, Kashmiri Haakh, and Nadru
Yakhni will also take your taste buds on a journey through Kashmir’s rich
culinary heritage. And skipping the Wazwan? Well, it would be an absolute sin.
So, gather your friends and head to JW Marriott for this
special dinner buffet, available till March 2. Hurry, don’t miss out on this
exquisite experience.
What: Kashmiri Khaas festival
When: Till March 2
Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata
Timings: 7pm onwards
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2199+ taxes per head
For Reservations: +91 3366630000
—My Kolkata Web Desk
