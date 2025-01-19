Satisfy your street food cravings at Club Verde
From Kolkata’s Kathi Roll to Mumbai’s Vada Pav — the Street Food Festival has it all!
Published 19.01.25, 11:10 AM
Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram
If you are a street food lover, there is some exciting news for you! Get some of the best street food options under one roof without worrying about hygiene. Club Verde is hosting a Street Food Festival where you can taste the spicy and tangy flavours of Indian street food. Start with Kolkata’s special Chicken Kathi Roll, or try the crispy Bhetki Maacher Cutlet. For a vegetarian option, go for the Paneer Kathi Roll. Egg lovers can enjoy Egg Kathi Roll and Egg Devil. If you like Mumbai’s Vada Pao, then that’s available too! From the tangy and crispy Papri Chaat to the warm and spicy Aloo Tikki and Ghugni Chaat, you’ll be spoilt for choice!
Date: Till January 31
Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Road, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata - 700094
Pocket pinch: Rs 350 for two
— Jaismita Alexander
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?