A winter grill menu brings smoky indulgence to Sarovar Portico Rajarhat

From paya shorba to chargrilled kebabs, the seasonal menu focusses on warmth and bold flavours

Winter at Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat brings with it a short-run grill menu that focusses on smoky, fire-led cooking and familiar comfort flavours. Available at Golpo, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, the offering avoids set menus, allowing diners to order selectively rather than commit to a fixed spread.

The menu opens with warming soups such as mutton paya shorba and vegetable pudina shorba. From there, it moves into a wide range of grilled starters. Non-vegetarian options include grilled prawns with parsley butter, Thai-spiced pomfret, tulsi mahi tikka, fish steak served with chimichurri, and several chicken kebabs—kalmi, gilafi and reshmi among them. Vegetarian dishes follow a similar grilled theme, with paneer and mushroom preparations, rajma galouti kebab, dahi palak kebab and tandoori pineapple.

Offered a la carte entirely, the menu is designed for flexible ordering, whether for a relaxed lunch or a slower winter dinner. It’s a straightforward seasonal addition that centres on grilling techniques rather than elaborate presentation, making it easy to approach for those looking for uncomplicated, warm meals during the colder weeks.

Event Details

What: Winter Grills

Where: Golpo Restaurant, Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town, Kadampukur, Kolkata – 700156

When: January 16-25, 2026

Timings:

Lunch: 12.30pm – 3pm

Dinner: 7pm – 10.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk