A winter grill menu brings smoky indulgence to Sarovar Portico Rajarhat
From paya shorba to chargrilled kebabs, the seasonal menu focusses on warmth and bold flavours
Published 12.01.26, 05:14 PM
Winter
at Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat brings with it a short-run grill menu that
focusses on smoky, fire-led cooking and familiar comfort flavours. Available at
Golpo, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, the offering avoids set menus,
allowing diners to order selectively rather than commit to a fixed spread.
The menu
opens with warming soups such as mutton paya shorba and vegetable pudina
shorba. From there, it moves into a wide range of grilled starters.
Non-vegetarian options include grilled prawns with parsley butter, Thai-spiced
pomfret, tulsi mahi tikka, fish steak served with chimichurri, and several
chicken kebabs—kalmi, gilafi and reshmi among them. Vegetarian dishes follow a
similar grilled theme, with paneer and mushroom preparations, rajma galouti
kebab, dahi palak kebab and tandoori pineapple.
Offered
a la carte entirely, the menu is designed for flexible ordering, whether for a
relaxed lunch or a slower winter dinner. It’s a straightforward seasonal
addition that centres on grilling techniques rather than elaborate
presentation, making it easy to approach for those looking for uncomplicated,
warm meals during the colder weeks.
Event
Details
What: Winter Grills
Where: Golpo Restaurant, Sarovar
Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town,
Kadampukur, Kolkata – 700156
When: January 16-25, 2026
Timings:
Lunch: 12.30pm – 3pm
Dinner: 7pm – 10.30pm
— My
Kolkata Web Desk
