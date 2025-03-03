eat

Don’t miss these ‘berry’ good pies from Kookie Jar

These sweet and tangy pies are available only for a limited time

Image courtesy: @kookiejarkolkata/Instagram

Fresh cape gooseberries are in season, and you’ll spot them with almost every fruit seller in the city. These small orange berries taste a lot like cherry tomatoes but are sweeter and tangier. In Bengali, they’re known as tapari. If you haven’t tried them yet, now’s the time — before they disappear for the year.

Kookie Jar has also whipped up a special treat, turning these seasonal berries into delicious pies. Tangy, sweet, and perfectly golden — you’ve got to try them at your nearest Kookie Jar outlet or simply get them delivered to your doorstep. Hurry, they’re only around for a limited time.

— My Kolkata Web Desk