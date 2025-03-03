Don’t miss these ‘berry’ good pies from Kookie Jar
These sweet and tangy pies are available only for a limited time
Published 03.03.25, 11:26 AM
Image courtesy: @kookiejarkolkata/Instagram
Fresh cape gooseberries are in season, and you’ll spot them
with almost every fruit seller in the city. These small orange berries taste a
lot like cherry tomatoes but are sweeter and tangier. In Bengali, they’re known
as tapari. If you haven’t tried them yet, now’s the time — before they
disappear for the year.
Kookie Jar has also whipped up a special treat, turning
these seasonal berries into delicious pies. Tangy, sweet, and perfectly golden
— you’ve got to try them at your nearest Kookie Jar outlet or simply get them
delivered to your doorstep. Hurry, they’re only around for a limited time.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?