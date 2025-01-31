Ditch the kitchen, savour the feast: Just order your Saraswati Puja meal at home
Kolkata’s home chefs are ready to serve up festive delights this Basant Panchami
Published 31.01.25, 11:12 AM
Image courtesy: @haarirkhobor/Instagram & @taniamaity1981/Instagram
If you’re hosting Saraswati Puja at home, it can indeed get
quite hectic. Between rituals and family gatherings, cooking an elaborate meal
might also feel a bit overwhelming. But why stress in the kitchen when you can
savour a delicious feast hassle-free? This Basant Panchami, enjoy a hearty meal
with your loved ones by ordering from Kolkata’s talented home chefs, who have
curated special festive menus just for the occasion.
Here’s what’s on the menu:
- Didar
Henshel: From Basanti Pulao, Phoolkopir Roast and Chhanar Kofta to
Tomato-Khejur-Aamshotto Chutney and Gurer Payesh — home chef Tania Maity
is offering a full five-course meal on February 2 and 3. Place your
order by January 31 (Friday, EOD) by calling 8777034716
- Haarir
Khobor: Are you craving something fancy? Jayeeta Ghosh’s menu features
Zafrani Pulao, Chhanar Paturi, Kashmiri Aloor Dum and Chutney. The
showstopper of the menu is Bangladeshi special Haribhanga Mishti. Call or
WhatsApp on 8777034716 to place an order. Orders will be accepted till
February 1 (Saturday).
