Treat the bride or groom-to-be to a grand ‘aiburobhat’ feast at Oh! Calcutta
The thali comes with a delicious Bengali spread of 14 dishes
Published 01.02.25, 11:34 AM
Image courtesy: @ohcalcuttaindia/Instagram
Is your favourite person getting married soon? Then planning an aiburobhat is a must. But with our busy schedules, cooking up an entire spread can be a real challenge. Worry not! Just take them to Oh! Calcutta.
The Bengali restaurant chain has recently launched an Aiburobhat Thali featuring 14 delicious dishes, including Jackfruit Tikki, Calcutta Betki Fish Fry, Lebu Pata Diye Murgir Jhol, Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho and more. And, of course, no Bengali feast is complete without sweets — expect treats like Mishti Doi and Gurer Bhapa Sondesh.
To make it extra special, the thali is beautifully decorated, just like you would for your loved one’s aiburobhat.
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,495 plus taxes
Address: Silver Spring and Forum Mall
— My Kolkata Web Desk
