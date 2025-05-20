eat

Manzilat Fatima brings Awadhi delights to Novotel Kolkata

Discover royal cuisine by the great-great-granddaughter of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah at the Royal Awadhi Feast

Image courtesy: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Head to Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences’ Ministry of Kebabs to enjoy its Royal Awadhi Feast, a special culinary event curated by chef Manzilat Fatima. From May 22 to 25, this food festival will bring the rich traditions of Awadhi cuisine, known for its slow-cooked delicacies, subtle spices, and refined flavours that once graced the royal courts of Lucknow.

The specially designed menu offers a rare opportunity to savour dishes that blend Mughal and Persian influences, showcasing the depth and artistry of Awadhi cooking. Indulge in dishes like Sabz Zafrani Kabab, Soya Shami Kabab, Awadhi Mutton Galauti Kabab, Kakori Kabab, Ramzaan Haleem, Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Khamiri roti, Ulta Tawa Paratha and more. To complement the feast, there will also be live Sufi music. Dates: May 22 to 25

Time: 7pm to 12am (dinner); 12.30pm to 4pm (brunch on May 25)

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,999 plus taxes

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156

For reservations, contact: +91 8584077001

— Jaismita Alexander