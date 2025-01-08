eat

Chef Sohini Banerjee to cook up a storm at Offbeat CCU

The London-based chef, known for her supper clubs, is in Kolkata to host ‘Kolkataye Thanda’

Image courtesy: @makecalcuttarelevantagain/Instagram

Based in the heart of London, Chef Sohini Banerjee has been promoting Bengali food and heroing Bengal’s ingredients at the popular supper clubs she hosts at her home in London.

Soon, the probashi chef will be bringing her culinary magic to her home city of Kolkata with a special pop-up. Sohini is hosting the ‘Kolkatay Thanda’ dinner at Offbeat CCU next weekend. The special meal will be a winter-special dining experience featuring a curated menu that highlights the bounty of seasonal ingredients and local produce in West Bengal. From fulkopi to koraishuti, gur to gondhoraj — the menu features Bengali favourites, but in a new avatar. Dig into a whole tilapia bathed in a gondhoraj sambal and Sichuan broth and end on a sweet note with ghee brioche with gur and a decadent Turkish trilce.

You can book your spot here.

— Jaismita Alexander