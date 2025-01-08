Chef Sohini Banerjee to cook up a storm at Offbeat CCU
The London-based chef, known for her supper clubs, is in Kolkata to host ‘Kolkataye Thanda’
Published 08.01.25, 11:17 AM
Image courtesy: @makecalcuttarelevantagain/Instagram
Based in the heart of London,
Chef Sohini Banerjee has been promoting Bengali food and heroing Bengal’s
ingredients at the popular supper clubs she hosts at her home in London.
Soon, the probashi chef will be bringing her culinary magic to
her home city of Kolkata with a special pop-up. Sohini is hosting the ‘Kolkatay
Thanda’ dinner at Offbeat CCU next weekend. The special meal will be a winter-special
dining experience featuring a curated menu that highlights the bounty of
seasonal ingredients and local produce in West Bengal. From fulkopi to
koraishuti, gur
to gondhoraj — the menu features Bengali favourites, but in a new avatar. Dig into
a whole tilapia bathed in a gondhoraj
sambal and Sichuan broth and end
on a sweet note with ghee brioche with gur
and a decadent Turkish trilce.
You can book your spot here.
— Jaismita Alexander
