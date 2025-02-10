eat

Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with decadent desserts this year

Savour handcrafted delights, like Strawberry cheesecakes, heart-shaped macaroons and more

Image courtesy: @paprikakolkata/Instagram & @bonnefemme/Kolkata

Valentine’s Day is just round the corner. This year, why not make it sweeter with handcrafted desserts? Whether you’re planning a cosy date or sending a surprise treat to your special someone, these indulgent delights are sure to impress.

Paprika Gourmet: Looking for an artisanal dessert hamper? Paprika Gourmet has you covered with Love-Shaped Macarons, Cherry Mousse Heart Petit Gâteau, Strawberry Cloud Petit Gâteau, and Berry Crumble Croissant Cup. Curate a dreamy selection and make your gift extra special

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

For delivery: Call +91 9007022678/79/80 or place an order via Swiggy or Zomato.

Bonne Femme: Planning a dessert date? Head to Bonne Femme for a sweet indulgence. Treat yourself to a Strawberry Doughnut Waffle Pull-Up or a creamy Strawberry Cheesecake. If you love chocolate, the Sacher Torte paired with a refreshing Strawberry Smoothie is a must-try!

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Ave, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700029

— My Kolkata Web Desk