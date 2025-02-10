Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with decadent desserts this year
Savour handcrafted delights, like Strawberry cheesecakes, heart-shaped macaroons and more
Published 10.02.25, 11:17 AM
Image courtesy: @paprikakolkata/Instagram & @bonnefemme/Kolkata
Valentine’s Day is just round the corner. This year, why not
make it sweeter with handcrafted desserts? Whether you’re planning a cosy date
or sending a surprise treat to your special someone, these indulgent delights
are sure to impress.
- Paprika
Gourmet: Looking for an artisanal dessert hamper? Paprika
Gourmet has you covered with Love-Shaped Macarons, Cherry Mousse Heart
Petit Gâteau, Strawberry Cloud Petit Gâteau, and Berry Crumble Croissant
Cup. Curate a dreamy selection and make your gift extra special
Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards
For delivery: Call +91 9007022678/79/80 or place an
order via Swiggy or Zomato.
- Bonne
Femme: Planning a dessert date? Head to Bonne Femme for a sweet
indulgence. Treat yourself to a Strawberry Doughnut Waffle Pull-Up or a
creamy Strawberry Cheesecake. If you love chocolate, the Sacher Torte
paired with a refreshing Strawberry Smoothie is a must-try!
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two
Address: 139A, Rash Behari Ave,
Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700029
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?