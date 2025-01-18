Indulge in a hearty Sunday lunch with Coastal Macha
From Sri Lankan Black Pork Curry to Prawn Sukka — chef Piyush Menon is cooking up a storm
Published 18.01.25, 10:49 AM
Image courtesy: @chefmenon_coastal_macha/Instagram
Craving a hearty Sunday meal but feeling too lazy to cook? Order in from Coastal Macha this weekend! Chef Piyush Menon, who runs the pop-up kitchen Coastal Macha from his Jodhpur Park home, is cooking up a lavish Sunday lunch available for home delivery. The menu includes south Indian and southern coastal specialities like a Sri Lankan Black Pork Curry made with tender pork cooked in roasted Sri Lankan spices and a hint of lemongrass. There is also a Bekti Rava Fry and a Mangalorean Prawn Sukka with layered flaky Kerala parotta. Try some Appam with Mutton Pepper Fry where tender mutton is tossed with shallots and Kerala meat masala with a hit of cracked Tellicherry Peppers.
Pocket pinch: Rs 60-550
Contact: +91 7595959042
— Jaismita Alexander
