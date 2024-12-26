eat

Enjoy a gala Sunday Brunch buffet at The Flamboyant

Treat yourself to a global flavours feast, with everything from sushi, salads and cocktails to a decadent chocolate fountain

Image courtesy: The Flamboyant The Flamboyant Sunday Brunch

Looking for new Sunday brunch spots beyond the ones you’ve already tried? Whether you’re after a lavish and classy setting for the perfect brunch date or an outing with friends and family, The Flamboyant has you covered.

Start off with an elaborate cold gallery featuring delicious salads, dressings, dips, mezze, fresh fruits, fromage platters, cold cuts, roulades, flavoured butters, breads, antipasti, pickles, condiments and yoghurt.

You’ll also find an assortment of bruschettas, comforting meals and a selection of Indian and Western desserts, including a decadent chocolate fountain. If that doesn’t quite satisfy your appetite, interactive counters offer dim sum, sushi, pizza, and rotating appetizers. Plus, a 20-foot mocktail and cocktail bar will elevate the experience for sure.

Need we say more? Check out the details below and make your plans for this Sunday!

More Details

What: Sunday Brunch at The Flamboyant

Where: The Flamboyant

When: Every Sunday

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

For Reservations: +91 91230 85655

Prices:

● Rs 2,299 alcoholic brunch

● Rs 1,399 Non alcoholic brunch

● Rs 999 Salad, appetiser and mocktails

● Rs 699 kids brunch

— Debrup Chaudhuri