Enjoy a gala Sunday Brunch buffet at The Flamboyant
Treat yourself to a global flavours feast, with everything from sushi, salads and cocktails to a decadent chocolate fountain
Published 26.12.24, 11:21 AM
The Flamboyant Sunday Brunch
Image courtesy: The Flamboyant
Looking for new
Sunday brunch spots beyond the ones you’ve already tried? Whether you’re after
a lavish and classy setting for the perfect brunch date or an outing with
friends and family, The Flamboyant has you covered.
Start off with an
elaborate cold gallery featuring delicious salads, dressings, dips, mezze,
fresh fruits, fromage platters, cold cuts, roulades, flavoured butters, breads,
antipasti, pickles, condiments and yoghurt.
You’ll also find
an assortment of bruschettas, comforting meals and a selection of Indian and
Western desserts, including a decadent chocolate fountain. If that doesn’t
quite satisfy your appetite, interactive counters offer dim sum, sushi, pizza,
and rotating appetizers. Plus, a 20-foot mocktail and cocktail bar will elevate
the experience for sure.
Need we say more?
Check out the details below and make your plans for this Sunday!
More Details
What: Sunday Brunch at
The Flamboyant
Where: The Flamboyant
When: Every Sunday
Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
For Reservations: +91 91230 85655
Prices:
● Rs 2,299 alcoholic brunch
● Rs 1,399 Non alcoholic brunch
● Rs 999 Salad, appetiser and mocktails
● Rs 699 kids brunch
— Debrup Chaudhuri
