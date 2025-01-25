Relish the flavours of Goa at YAYAvar’s culinary festival in Kolkata
King Fish Rava Fry, Pork Vindaloo, Bebinca and more — taste the best at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge
Published 25.01.25, 08:58 AM
Goan food festival at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Image courtesy: @hyattcentrickolkata/Instagram
YAYAvar brings the
flavours of Goa to the City of Joy with #YAYAvarJourneysToGoa — a special
culinary festival, being held at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge. This food fest
features a delectable menu inspired by the sun-soaked shores of India’s coastal
paradise.
Start your meal
with a golden-crisp Goan Vegetable Cutlet or the smoky and tangy Paneer
Recheado. For meat and fish lovers, there’s crispy King Fish Rava Fry, buttery
and garlicky Goan Butter Garlic Prawns and Chicken Cafreal infused with green
masala. Do try the Pork Vindaloo! Conclude your meal with popular desserts,
like Bebinca, a Goan classic, or Serradura, a creamy and dreamy
Portuguese-inspired dessert.
Address: 17,
Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace, Kolkata: 700019
Date: January 24 - February 2
Timings: 12.30pm to 3.30pm; 7.00pm to 11.30pm
Pocket pinch: Rs 2,200 plus taxes (A la carte menu for two); Veg Goan thali: Rs 750
plus taxes; Non-Veg Goan thali: Rs 850 plus taxes; Goan dinner buffet: Rs 1,599
plus taxes; Goan Sunday brunch: Rs 1,699 plus taxes
For reservation,
call: 6292307592 | 6292307619
— Jaismita Alexander
