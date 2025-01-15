Hyatt Centric’s Claypot Festival at TESS serves up winter warmth on your plate
Relish slow-cooked Asian delicacies, prepared using traditional techniques
Published 15.01.25, 10:58 AM
Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Kolkata
Enjoying the winter chill? Don’t you just want to curl up in
a blanket with some soup and unwind? Well, we’ve got a plan so tempting that
it’ll have you off the couch in no time. Interested?
Hyatt Centric Kolkata is hosting a Claypot Festival at TESS,
serving up slow-cooked Asian delicacies prepared in traditional claypots.
The mouthwatering menu includes both vegetarian and vegan
options like Asian greens, udon noodles, chilli garlic sauce and tofu with
greens rice pot. Non-vegetarian dishes feature chicken and shiitake rice pot
with spicy garlic chilli sauce and, last but not least, pork and greens rice
pot.
Ready for a heartwarming meal? Head to Hyatt Centric Kolkata
and savour a bowl that feels like a warm hug. The festival runs until January
19, so don’t miss out!
More Details:
What: Claypot Festival at TESS
Where: Hyatt
Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Date: Till January 19
Timings: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Price: Veg: Rs 550 per item ; Non Veg- Rs 650 per
item
For Reservations: +91 6292307619, +91 6292307592
—Debrup Chaudhuri
