Hyatt Centric’s Claypot Festival at TESS serves up winter warmth on your plate

Relish slow-cooked Asian delicacies, prepared using traditional techniques

Image courtesy: Hyatt Centric Kolkata

Enjoying the winter chill? Don’t you just want to curl up in a blanket with some soup and unwind? Well, we’ve got a plan so tempting that it’ll have you off the couch in no time. Interested?

Hyatt Centric Kolkata is hosting a Claypot Festival at TESS, serving up slow-cooked Asian delicacies prepared in traditional claypots.

The mouthwatering menu includes both vegetarian and vegan options like Asian greens, udon noodles, chilli garlic sauce and tofu with greens rice pot. Non-vegetarian dishes feature chicken and shiitake rice pot with spicy garlic chilli sauce and, last but not least, pork and greens rice pot.

Ready for a heartwarming meal? Head to Hyatt Centric Kolkata and savour a bowl that feels like a warm hug. The festival runs until January 19, so don’t miss out!

More Details:

What: Claypot Festival at TESS

Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Date: Till January 19

Timings: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Price: Veg: Rs 550 per item ; Non Veg- Rs 650 per item

For Reservations: +91 6292307619, +91 6292307592

—Debrup Chaudhuri