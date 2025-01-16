eat

Have you tried this lobster dish at Trincas, served since 1960?

Find out why third-generation owner Anand Puri recommends it

Image courtesy: @trincasrestaurant/Instagram Trincas owner Anand Puri with Lobster Thermidore

Every time Anand Puri makes it to Instagram from the official page of Trincas, we know he will have an amazing story to share. The heritage restaurant at Park Street serves up history with its many dishes that have been part of Kolkata’s culinary offerings for years. Third-generation owner Puri often takes to Instagram to share these nuggets of history and fun anecdotes, and the latest involved an iconic dish!

While we have tried the famous Prawn Cocktail and Ala Kiev at Trincas, have you ever tried the Lobster Thermidore? In a recent reel, Anand Puri recommends the seafood dish that has been a signature on the restaurant’s menu since 1960 and was priced at Rs 5 back then. A jumbo-sized lobster is served with a filling of cheese and mushrooms and ‘has a personality of its own’, says Anand. So next time you visit Trincas, don’t forget to order it with a glass of chilled white wine.

— Jaismita Alexander

