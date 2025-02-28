French Opera Cake gets a cool twist at The Fat Little Penguin
Indulge in this iconic French dessert — now served as ice cream
Published 28.02.25, 10:34 AM
Have you ever tried the iconic French Opera Cake? This
multi-layered masterpiece features delicate almond sponge soaked in coffee
syrup, layered with velvety chocolate ganache. The perfect combination of
textures and flavours makes the Opera Cake one of the favourite items in French
patisseries.
Now, The Fat Little Penguin in Ballygunge is giving this
classic a fun twist. Their version of the Opera Cake has layers of rich
chocolate and coffee ice cream, topped off with a pop of dried strawberries.
If you’re craving this indulgent dessert with a unique
twist, head straight to The Fat Little Penguin — and enjoy!
Address: Ashok
Tower Building, 13/7, Palm Ave, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700019
