French Opera Cake gets a cool twist at The Fat Little Penguin

Indulge in this iconic French dessert — now served as ice cream

Image courtesy: @thefatlittlepenguin/Instagram

Have you ever tried the iconic French Opera Cake? This multi-layered masterpiece features delicate almond sponge soaked in coffee syrup, layered with velvety chocolate ganache. The perfect combination of textures and flavours makes the Opera Cake one of the favourite items in French patisseries.

Now, The Fat Little Penguin in Ballygunge is giving this classic a fun twist. Their version of the Opera Cake has layers of rich chocolate and coffee ice cream, topped off with a pop of dried strawberries.

If you’re craving this indulgent dessert with a unique twist, head straight to The Fat Little Penguin — and enjoy!

Address: Ashok Tower Building, 13/7, Palm Ave, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700019

— My Kolkata Web Desk

