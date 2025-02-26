eat

Relish the true flavours of Bengal at Club Verde’s Bengali Food Festival

Taste some traditional Bengali dishes like Bok Puler Bora, Chicken Foul Cutlet, Topse Maach Bhaja and more

Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram

Craving authentic Bengali food — especially the kind that brings back memories of your grandmother’s cooking? Or the flavours of a traditional Bengali wedding feast? Fret ot! Head straight to Club Verde’s Bengali Food Festival.

Start your meal with crispy Bok Puler Bora, a cabin-style Chicken Foul Cutlet, hot Topse Maach Bhaja and more. For the mains, opt for the fragrant Daroka Nath Motihari Pulao, paired with comforting Shuktani or the creamy Begun Posto. And don’t miss the Phulkopir Monama — it’s still available here.

Well, there's more. Indulge in rich, flavourful non-vegetarian dishes like the fiery Pabder Jhal, Dhonepata Kancha Lanka Murgi, slow-cooked Kalo Bhuna Mangsho, Lau Chingri and Kachu Pata Bhapa Chingri. You must end on a sweet note with Bengali specialities like Gur Makha Sandesh and Sharbhaja. Drooling already?

Date: Till February 28

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,000 onwards

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094

— My Kolkata Web Desk