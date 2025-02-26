Relish the true flavours of Bengal at Club Verde’s Bengali Food Festival
Taste some traditional Bengali dishes like Bok Puler Bora, Chicken Foul Cutlet, Topse Maach Bhaja and more
Published 26.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram
Craving authentic Bengali food — especially the kind that
brings back memories of your grandmother’s cooking? Or the flavours of a
traditional Bengali wedding feast? Fret ot! Head straight to Club Verde’s
Bengali Food Festival.
Start your meal with crispy Bok Puler Bora, a cabin-style
Chicken Foul Cutlet, hot Topse Maach Bhaja and more. For the mains, opt for the
fragrant Daroka Nath Motihari Pulao, paired with comforting Shuktani or the
creamy Begun Posto. And don’t miss the Phulkopir Monama — it’s still available
here.
Well, there's more. Indulge in rich, flavourful
non-vegetarian dishes like the fiery Pabder Jhal, Dhonepata Kancha Lanka Murgi,
slow-cooked Kalo Bhuna Mangsho, Lau Chingri and Kachu Pata Bhapa Chingri. You
must end on a sweet note with Bengali specialities like Gur Makha Sandesh and
Sharbhaja. Drooling already?
Date: Till February 28
Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,000 onwards
Address: The
Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata:
700094
— My Kolkata Web Desk
