Experience Poila Baishak with an African twist at Flavours of Africa
A flavoursome fusion of authentic African and Bengali cuisine awaits this Poila Baishak
Published 15.04.25, 03:50 PM
Indulge in scrumptious Bengali delicacies with a savoury,
tangy, spicy twist only at Flavours of Africa on Poila Baisakh and make your
Bengali New Year flavourful, memorable and unique! With a menu that highlights
the spirit of Kolkata and vibrant taste of Africa, this is an experience you
don’t want to miss.
This fusion of African and Bengali flavours makes for a
special Thali as we enter the Bengali New Year. The Massai Thali available from
April 15 onwards come with a veg option called Mboga Sahani at Rs 1,200, while
the Sio Mboga is the non-veg thali at Rs 1,500.
An amalgamation of traditional Bengali dishes made with
African cooking techniques are served up in the form of Samaki wa Kukaanga
(Spiced Fried Fish), Coco Crevettes (Chingri Machcher Malaikari), Doro wat
(Chicken Dak-Bungalow), Kaanga Mbuzi (Kosha Mangsho), Embe Kijani Salsa (Kacher
Aamer Chutney) and more.
What: Poila Baishak Special Menu
Where:
Flavours of Africa, EM Byepass
When: April 15- 25
Price: Veg Thali Rs 1,200, Non-veg Thali Rs 1,500
Timings: 1:30-10:30pm
For Reservations: +918777417511
—Debrup Chaudhuri
