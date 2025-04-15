eat

Experience Poila Baishak with an African twist at Flavours of Africa

A flavoursome fusion of authentic African and Bengali cuisine awaits this Poila Baishak

Image courtesy: Flavours of Africa

Indulge in scrumptious Bengali delicacies with a savoury, tangy, spicy twist only at Flavours of Africa on Poila Baisakh and make your Bengali New Year flavourful, memorable and unique! With a menu that highlights the spirit of Kolkata and vibrant taste of Africa, this is an experience you don’t want to miss.

This fusion of African and Bengali flavours makes for a special Thali as we enter the Bengali New Year. The Massai Thali available from April 15 onwards come with a veg option called Mboga Sahani at Rs 1,200, while the Sio Mboga is the non-veg thali at Rs 1,500.

An amalgamation of traditional Bengali dishes made with African cooking techniques are served up in the form of Samaki wa Kukaanga (Spiced Fried Fish), Coco Crevettes (Chingri Machcher Malaikari), Doro wat (Chicken Dak-Bungalow), Kaanga Mbuzi (Kosha Mangsho), Embe Kijani Salsa (Kacher Aamer Chutney) and more.

What: Poila Baishak Special Menu

Where: Flavours of Africa, EM Byepass

When: April 15- 25

Price: Veg Thali Rs 1,200, Non-veg Thali Rs 1,500

Timings: 1:30-10:30pm

For Reservations: +918777417511

—Debrup Chaudhuri