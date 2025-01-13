eat

Mulled wine to gnocchi — JW Marriott’s new brunch menu is all things wintry

Savour the season in style with a wide array of delicacies, along with sips like hot toddy and sangria

If you are a foodie, the New Year is all set to bring you a winter brunch that you cannot miss. At JW Marriott Kolkata, the menu is a mix and match of classic recipes and fusion dishes. Take a look at what’s in store and plan a brunch date soon!

Start with the starters:

In the soup section, the popular restaurant is serving options like Creamy Basil Soup, Butternut Squash with nutmeg and Miso Mushroom Soup. The salad menu has Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with Walnuts or Warm Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans.

Main course magic:

Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter Sauce or Creamy Wilk Mushroom Risotto? Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Shakshuka, or Winter Vegetable Frittata? Herb crusted Roast Chicken, Smoked Salmon or Beef Wellington Sliders?

Hard to pick, right? But, what is life if not making the difficult choices? Whatever you pick will be a delicious memory anyway!

What’s on the sides?

Do try the Sweet Potato Hash with Maple Glaze and Roasted Winter Vegetables like parsnips, carrots and Brussels sprouts.

A sweet ending

The dessert menu has delectables like Mini Apple Crumbles, Spiced Pear Tarts or Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese Frosting. There is also a hot chocolate bar with topping options like marshmallows, peppermint sticks, whipped cream.

Sip stop

The beverages are an assortment of choices like mulled wine, Hot Toddy, tea, winter sangria, cranberry mimosa, and more.

Activities adding to the fun

There will also be a live cooking station, DIY hot cocoa bar and a photo corner, to make your brunch even more special.

When: January 19, Sunday; 12:30pm to 4pm

Pocket pinch: 2299 + taxes

For Reservation, call: +91 3366330000

— Pooja Mitra