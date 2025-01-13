Mulled wine to gnocchi — JW Marriott’s new brunch menu is all things wintry
Savour the season in style with a wide array of delicacies, along with sips like hot toddy and sangria
Published 13.01.25, 03:05 PM
If you are a foodie, the
New Year is all set to bring you a winter brunch that you cannot miss. At JW
Marriott Kolkata, the menu is a mix and match of classic recipes and fusion
dishes. Take a look at what’s in store and plan a brunch date soon!
Start with the starters:
In the soup section, the
popular restaurant is serving options like Creamy Basil Soup, Butternut Squash
with nutmeg and Miso Mushroom Soup. The salad menu has Roasted Beet and Goat
Cheese Salad with Walnuts or Warm Kale Salad with Cranberries and Pecans.
Main course magic:
Gnocchi with Sage Brown
Butter Sauce or Creamy Wilk Mushroom Risotto? Truffle Scrambled Eggs,
Shakshuka, or Winter Vegetable Frittata? Herb crusted Roast Chicken, Smoked
Salmon or Beef Wellington Sliders?
Hard to pick, right?
But, what is life if not making the difficult choices? Whatever you pick will
be a delicious memory anyway!
What’s on the sides?
Do try the Sweet Potato
Hash with Maple Glaze and Roasted Winter Vegetables like parsnips, carrots and
Brussels sprouts.
A sweet ending
The dessert menu has
delectables like Mini Apple Crumbles, Spiced Pear Tarts or Red Velvet Pancakes
with Cream Cheese Frosting. There is also a hot chocolate bar with topping
options like marshmallows, peppermint sticks, whipped cream.
Sip stop
The beverages are an
assortment of choices like mulled wine, Hot Toddy, tea, winter sangria,
cranberry mimosa, and more.
Activities adding to the
fun
There will also be a
live cooking station, DIY hot cocoa bar and a photo corner, to make your brunch
even more special.
When: January 19, Sunday; 12:30pm to 4pm
Pocket pinch: 2299 + taxes
For Reservation,
call: +91 3366330000
— Pooja Mitra
