Treat your friends and family at Usha’s Borsho Boron feast this weekend

Savour a blend of traditional and modern Bengali dishes, like Neelkantha Polao, Chanar Dalna and more

Image courtesy: @ushakolkata/Instagram Borsho Boron Feast at Usha

Celebrate the first weekend of the year with delectable dishes and quality time with your loved ones. Head to Usha for a mix of authentic and modern Bengali cuisine. This newly launched restaurant on Southern Avenue is ringing in the New Year with a special Borsho Boron Feast.

Start with a refreshing welcome drink, then dive into a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as Shada Bhaat, Neelkantha Polao, Mochar Ghonto and a delightful Bhajar Thala, featuring Saak Bhaja, Aloo Bhaja, Beguni and Goyna Bori. Other surprises include Bhetki Maacher Paturi, Dak Bungalow Chicken, Kasha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry, Fish Fry, Mochar Pantheras, Chanar Dalna and Lonka Pora Katla. Round off with sweet treats like Payesh and Nolen Gur Er Bhapa Sandesh. Droolworthy, right?

Date: Till January 5 Pocket pinch: Rs 649

Address: 14B Anil Roy Road in Southern Avenue, Kolkata: 700029

— Jaismita Alexander

