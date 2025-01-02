Treat your friends and family at Usha’s Borsho Boron feast this weekend
Savour a blend of traditional and modern Bengali dishes, like Neelkantha Polao, Chanar Dalna and more
Published 02.01.25, 11:22 AM
Borsho Boron Feast at Usha
Image courtesy: @ushakolkata/Instagram
Celebrate the
first weekend of the year with delectable dishes and quality time with your
loved ones. Head to Usha for a mix of authentic and modern Bengali cuisine.
This newly launched restaurant on Southern Avenue is ringing in the New Year
with a special Borsho Boron Feast.
Start with a
refreshing welcome drink, then dive into a variety of vegetarian and
non-vegetarian delicacies such as Shada Bhaat, Neelkantha Polao, Mochar Ghonto
and a delightful Bhajar Thala, featuring Saak Bhaja, Aloo Bhaja, Beguni and
Goyna Bori. Other surprises include Bhetki Maacher Paturi, Dak Bungalow
Chicken, Kasha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry, Fish Fry, Mochar Pantheras, Chanar
Dalna and Lonka Pora Katla. Round off with sweet treats like Payesh and Nolen
Gur Er Bhapa Sandesh. Droolworthy, right?
Date: Till January 5
Pocket pinch: Rs 649
Address: 14B Anil Roy Road in Southern Avenue,
Kolkata: 700029
— Jaismita Alexander
