Pasta and risotto lovers, this Italian food festival is calling you

From creamy ravioli to seafood risotto, Club Verde is serving up all your Italian favourites

Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram

Are you a fan of Italian food, especially risottos and pastas? Then head straight to Maple at Club Verde. The restaurant is hosting a Pasta and Risotto Food Festival with an exclusive menu showcasing a variety of tempting options.

Dig into the silky goodness of Spinach & Ricotta Cheese Open-Faced Ravioli, filled with creamy ricotta and served with a rich brown butter sauce. Enjoy the flavours of Arrabbiata Orzo with pesto-drizzled garlic bread, and the spicy Arrabbiata sauce adding to the punch.

To add some twist, try the Vermicelli Alla Borbonica with chicken. If risotto is your pick, the Risotto Alla Parmigiana with exotic vegetables combines asparagus, broccoli and bell peppers with yellow cheddar and parmesan for pure comfort. And for seafood lovers, the Seafood Risotto is a must-try, brimming with Kolkata bekti, shrimp and squid in a creamy Arborio rice base.

Date: Till March 15

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 800 onwards

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094

— My Kolkata Web Desk