Pasta and risotto lovers, this Italian food festival is calling you
From creamy ravioli to seafood risotto, Club Verde is serving up all your Italian favourites
Published 06.03.25, 11:37 AM
Are
you a fan of Italian food, especially risottos and pastas? Then head straight
to Maple at Club Verde. The restaurant is hosting a Pasta and Risotto Food
Festival with an exclusive menu showcasing a variety of tempting options.
Dig into the silky goodness of
Spinach & Ricotta Cheese Open-Faced Ravioli, filled with creamy ricotta and
served with a rich brown butter sauce. Enjoy the flavours of Arrabbiata Orzo
with pesto-drizzled garlic bread, and the spicy Arrabbiata sauce adding to the
punch.
To add some twist, try the
Vermicelli Alla Borbonica with chicken. If risotto is your pick, the Risotto
Alla Parmigiana with exotic vegetables combines asparagus, broccoli and bell
peppers with yellow cheddar and parmesan for pure comfort. And for seafood
lovers, the Seafood Risotto is a must-try, brimming with Kolkata bekti, shrimp
and squid in a creamy Arborio rice base.
Date: Till March 15
Pocket pinch for two: Rs 800 onwards
Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia,
Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094
— My Kolkata Web Desk
