Novotel and Chowman introduce special menus to celebrate Republic Day

These specials are sure to bring you some of the most treasured flavours of our country

Image courtesy: Chowman and Novotel Kolkata A glimpse of (left) Crispy Chilli Babycorn from Chowman, and the Republic Day Brunch at Novotel Kolkata

As we gear up to celebrate our 76th Republic Day, it is important to recognise the diversity that makes India special. This is perhaps most evident in our food, with a myriad of unique dishes from different regions of the country, along with Indianised twists to global favourites becoming staple indulgences for all Indians.

In order to celebrate this love for food that binds us together, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences and Chowman are launching special offers for Republic Day that are sure to leave your taste buds overwhelmed.

The Square at Novotel Kolkata is introducing a special Republic Day Brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm, which will honour India’s regional flavours including Punjab’s Chole Bhature, south India’s Idli and Dosa, Kashmir’s Rogan Josh and Bengal’s Prawn Malai Curry. This diversity also extends to sweets like Gulab Jamun, Ras Malai and Kheer as well.

Chowman, which has 22 outlets in Kolkata and is known for providing the finest iterations of Indian Chinese, will honour the 76th Republic Day by providing selective items on the Chowman App for just Rs 76! On the menu are delectable starters like Crispy Chilli Babycorn, Chicken Spring Roll, and Chilli

Paneer, apart from main course items like Coriander Burnt Garlic Rice, Hunan Prawn, and Kung Pao Chicken.

So treat yourself to a lip-smacking treat this Republic Day!

At Novotel: Priced at Rs 1,999 plus taxes per person, you can contact +91 8584055272 or send an email here for reservations.

At Chowman outlets: The restaurants will be servicing customers from 12pm till 10.30pm, and you can contact 18008902150 for further information.

— Vedant Karia