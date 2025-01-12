Would you like some Tiramisu on the table?
Enjoy this creamy, delish dessert made in front of you live at Elgin Roastery
Published 12.01.25, 10:29 AM
Image courtesy: @elginroastery/Instagram
Do you love the classic tiramisu? This popular Italian dessert, made with ladyfingers pastries soaked in coffee and liqueur, layered with mascarpone cheese and whipped cream, and topped with cocoa powder or chocolate shavings, now seems even more special. Elgin Roastery has introduced a special experience called ‘Tiramisu on the table’, where you can watch this yummy dessert being crafted live, right in front of you — layer by layer. Indulge in this decadent treat while watching it come together before your eyes. With every bite, enjoy the rich flavours and let the coffee blow your mind. Head straight to Elgin Roastery today and make sure to capture the process for your instagram story.
Address: 15, Elgin Road, Gaza Park, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata: 700020
— Jaismita Alexander
