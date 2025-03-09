eat

Enjoy Kolkata-style Tangra Sunday lunch at Novotel

Drop in at The Square for ‘The Tangra Trail’, an Indo-Chinese food festival

Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram The Tangra Trail at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Love Tangra-style Chinese cuisine? Now enjoy the fiery, tangy, and aromatic dishes at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. The restaurant’s eatery The Square is set to take food enthusiasts on a nostalgic and flavourful journey with ‘The Tangra Trail Brunch’, an Indo-Chinese food festival that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Tangra-style Chinese cuisine.

Taste five signature dishes by chef Tinku Das, a master of Indo-Chinese cuisine under the guidance of Novotel’s executive chef Vikram Jaiswal. Start with a Crunchy Glass Noodle Salad, a refreshing medley of crisp noodles, fresh vegetables, and fragrant herbs tossed in a tangy-spicy dressing. If you fancy a bao, bite into soft and flavour-packed Chinese Steamed Buns. For the mains, go for the Kung Pao Chicken or the Exotic Asian Greens in Mild Garlic Sauce for a vegetarian pick. End on a sweet note with the classic crispy honey noodles or Darsan.

Date: Sunday March 16, 23, and 30

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156

For reservations, contact: +91 858407760 or email at rajdeep.sadhukhan@accor.com

— My Kolkata Web Desk

