Drop by to enjoy a royal feast at The Nizami Heritage food festival
The curated menu captures the essence of Hyderabad’s legendary cuisine
Published 27.02.25, 10:37 AM
Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram
Craving tender, juicy kebabs with aromatic biryani? Worry
not! Novotel Hotel and Residences is hosting The Nizami Heritage food festival,
celebrating the rich flavours of Hyderabad. So, gather your friends and indulge
in an exquisite array of dishes that reflect the grandeur of Nizami kitchens.
Start with Magaz Hare Masala Paneer Tikka, char-grilled Hyderabadi Tandoori
Vegetable, crispy Sahib-e-Lukhmi, succulent Paneer Banjara Kebab or spiced Hare
Pulao Gobi Ki Kebab.
For non-vegetarians, the menu features Hyderabadi Talawa
Murgh, juicy Hyderabadi Sheek Kebab, rich Hyderabadi Gosht Shikampuri Kebab,
pan-seared Tavva Machi and succulent Hare Masala Jhinga. And there’s more!
Treat yourself and your friends to Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani, Hyderabadi Murgh
Dum Biryani or Subz Dum Biryani. Trust us, each bite will satisfy your soul.
Don’t miss this lavish Hyderabadi feast, right here in the
City of Joy. Book your table now!
Dates: February 27 to March 1 at Ministry of Kebabs
for dinner from 7pm to 12am; March 2- Hyderabadi Theme Sunday Brunch at the
Square
Price: Rs 1,999 plus taxes per person
Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF
Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156
For reservations, contact: +91 8584077064 or email
amit.mondal@accor.com
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Also read: Decoding
the nuances and notes of the Awadhi and Kolkata biryanis
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?