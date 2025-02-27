eat

Drop by to enjoy a royal feast at The Nizami Heritage food festival

The curated menu captures the essence of Hyderabad’s legendary cuisine

Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram

Craving tender, juicy kebabs with aromatic biryani? Worry not! Novotel Hotel and Residences is hosting The Nizami Heritage food festival, celebrating the rich flavours of Hyderabad. So, gather your friends and indulge in an exquisite array of dishes that reflect the grandeur of Nizami kitchens. Start with Magaz Hare Masala Paneer Tikka, char-grilled Hyderabadi Tandoori Vegetable, crispy Sahib-e-Lukhmi, succulent Paneer Banjara Kebab or spiced Hare Pulao Gobi Ki Kebab.

For non-vegetarians, the menu features Hyderabadi Talawa Murgh, juicy Hyderabadi Sheek Kebab, rich Hyderabadi Gosht Shikampuri Kebab, pan-seared Tavva Machi and succulent Hare Masala Jhinga. And there’s more! Treat yourself and your friends to Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani, Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani or Subz Dum Biryani. Trust us, each bite will satisfy your soul.

Don’t miss this lavish Hyderabadi feast, right here in the City of Joy. Book your table now!

Dates: February 27 to March 1 at Ministry of Kebabs for dinner from 7pm to 12am; March 2- Hyderabadi Theme Sunday Brunch at the Square

Price: Rs 1,999 plus taxes per person

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156

For reservations, contact: +91 8584077064 or email amit.mondal@accor.com

— My Kolkata Web Desk

