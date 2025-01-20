Enjoy classic and modern Italian cuisine at Veneto Bar & Kitchen
The Italian restaurant in South City Mall is pairing up the dishes with a range of curated cocktails
Published 20.01.25, 11:10 AM
Image courtesy: @venetokolkata/Instagram
This Sunday, taste the best of Italian flavours! Veneto Bar
& Kitchen, the Italian speciality restaurant in South City Mall, is
offering the ‘Festa del Tacchino’ menu. This menu blends classic Italian
flavours with bold innovations. Indulge in the rich and varied culinary
offerings, featuring an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights like
Corn Pepper Gratin, Frito Croquettes, Goat Cheese Turkey, Chilli Lime Prawns
with Tangy Salsa and more. Pork lovers can relish dishes like Mai Ale, slow-cooked
Belgian pork ribs served with mashed potatoes and BBQ sauce or Agnello Piccante
Pizza topped with pepperoni and lamb. Finish your meal with Dolci (Plum Cake),
served with ice cream and hot chocolate sauce. The menu also features Veneto
Bar & Kitchen’s curated cocktail menu offering a range of vodka, gin and
wine-based cocktails.
Date: Till January 31
Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes without
alcohol and Rs 2,400 plus taxes with alcohol
Address: 375,
Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata: 700068
— Jaismita Alexander
