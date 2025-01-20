eat

Enjoy classic and modern Italian cuisine at Veneto Bar & Kitchen

The Italian restaurant in South City Mall is pairing up the dishes with a range of curated cocktails

Image courtesy: @venetokolkata/Instagram

This Sunday, taste the best of Italian flavours! Veneto Bar & Kitchen, the Italian speciality restaurant in South City Mall, is offering the ‘Festa del Tacchino’ menu. This menu blends classic Italian flavours with bold innovations. Indulge in the rich and varied culinary offerings, featuring an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights like Corn Pepper Gratin, Frito Croquettes, Goat Cheese Turkey, Chilli Lime Prawns with Tangy Salsa and more. Pork lovers can relish dishes like Mai Ale, slow-cooked Belgian pork ribs served with mashed potatoes and BBQ sauce or Agnello Piccante Pizza topped with pepperoni and lamb. Finish your meal with Dolci (Plum Cake), served with ice cream and hot chocolate sauce. The menu also features Veneto Bar & Kitchen’s curated cocktail menu offering a range of vodka, gin and wine-based cocktails.

Date: Till January 31

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,400 plus taxes with alcohol

Address: 375, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata: 700068

— Jaismita Alexander