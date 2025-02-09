Enjoy an authentic Italian Sunday brunch at Novotel Kolkata
Mediterranean salad to pizzas — relish freshly baked delights and global favourites — all in one lavish spread
Published 09.02.25, 11:27 AM
Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram
Love Italian food? Then, book a table and indulge in an Italian
Sunday brunch at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. The Square’s Bella
Tavola Brunch has brought the elegance of Italian cuisine with a global twist.
The curated menu by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal showcases the best of Italian
flavours and international dishes like freshly baked Frittata, Gnocchi Alla
Sorrentina, Torta Salata, Mediterranean Salad, classic pizzas, freshly baked
artisanal breads and more. This February, head to Novotel Kolkata and make your
Sundays special.
Dates: February 9, 16 and 23
Time: 12.30pm to 4pm
Location: Novotel
Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown,
Kolkata-700156
For reservations, contact: +91 8584055272
—
My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?