Enjoy an authentic Italian Sunday brunch at Novotel Kolkata

Mediterranean salad to pizzas — relish freshly baked delights and global favourites — all in one lavish spread

Image courtesy: @novotelkolkata/Instagram

Love Italian food? Then, book a table and indulge in an Italian Sunday brunch at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. The Square’s Bella Tavola Brunch has brought the elegance of Italian cuisine with a global twist. The curated menu by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal showcases the best of Italian flavours and international dishes like freshly baked Frittata, Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina, Torta Salata, Mediterranean Salad, classic pizzas, freshly baked artisanal breads and more. This February, head to Novotel Kolkata and make your Sundays special.

Dates: February 9, 16 and 23

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

Location: Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata-700156

For reservations, contact: +91 8584055272

— My Kolkata Web Desk