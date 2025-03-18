Enjoy a delightful Dawat-e-Iftaar feast at The Astor Kolkata
The Ramzan special menu offers Rooh Afza Sherbets, Mutton Pantheras, Shahi Tukda, and more
Published 18.03.25, 04:26 PM
This Ramzan month, head to The Astor Kolkata to enjoy a delightful Iftar spread. The special Iftar tray offers a refreshing Rooh Afza sherbet to begin your feast. Dig into a Sambousek, a Lebanese meat pie or go for Mutton Pantheras. Relish juicy and tender Mutton Gilafi Seekh in a pita pocket and fragrant Yemeni Chicken Mandi, a spiced chicken layered with fragrant yellow rice. For desserts, there is Kesri Malai Shahi Tukda. So plan with your friends and family, and be there to enjoy a happy Iftar feast.
Date: March 31
Pocket pinch: Rs 550 onwards for two
Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, near Nightingale Hospital, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata: 700093
— Jaismita Alexander
Read more: Rajabazar dishes out competition to Zakaria Street during Ramzan
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?