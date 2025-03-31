Are you ready for a Goa-meets-Kolkata culinary experience?
The Astor in Kolkata and Goa are hosting a coastal food festival that you should not miss
Published 31.03.25, 02:33 PM
The Astor Kolkata and Goa chapters are hosting a Goa-meets-Kolkata coastal food festival in Kolkata
Image courtesy: The Astor Kolkata
Turn your summer frown upside down and take
yourself to The Astor on Shakespeare Sarani for a food festival. For the first
time ever, the chapters of The Astor in Kolkata and Goa have come together to
host a coastal food festival in Kolkata. The a la carte menu, curated by Chef
Vijay Pal Chand from The Astor Goa and Chef Vikram Singh from The Astor
Kolkata, blends flavours from the eastern and western coasts.
Some of the dishes on the Goa-meets-Kolkata coastal
menu are Cottage Cheese Recheado, Recheado Calamari, and Cafreal Chicken
Stuffed in Goan Poi Bread. Don’t miss the Goan King Fish Curry with steamed
rice and fried fish, Crab Xacuti with basmati rice, Lobster Xec Xec served with
red rice, Konkani Khatkhate, Shorse Bhetki Paturi served with Radha Tilak rice,
to name a few. Finish on a sweet note with the desserts, Serredurra or Gulab
Nut.
What: Goa Meets
Kolkata, a coastal food festival
Date: March 28 - April
6, 2025
Time: 12pm - 4pm and
7pm - 11:30pm
Where: Kebab-e-Que, The
Astor Kolkata
Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area,
Kolkata
Pocket pinch for
two: Rs 1,000 onwards
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?