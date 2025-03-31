eat

Are you ready for a Goa-meets-Kolkata culinary experience?

The Astor in Kolkata and Goa are hosting a coastal food festival that you should not miss

Image courtesy: The Astor Kolkata The Astor Kolkata and Goa chapters are hosting a Goa-meets-Kolkata coastal food festival in Kolkata

Turn your summer frown upside down and take yourself to The Astor on Shakespeare Sarani for a food festival. For the first time ever, the chapters of The Astor in Kolkata and Goa have come together to host a coastal food festival in Kolkata. The a la carte menu, curated by Chef Vijay Pal Chand from The Astor Goa and Chef Vikram Singh from The Astor Kolkata, blends flavours from the eastern and western coasts.

Some of the dishes on the Goa-meets-Kolkata coastal menu are Cottage Cheese Recheado, Recheado Calamari, and Cafreal Chicken Stuffed in Goan Poi Bread. Don’t miss the Goan King Fish Curry with steamed rice and fried fish, Crab Xacuti with basmati rice, Lobster Xec Xec served with red rice, Konkani Khatkhate, Shorse Bhetki Paturi served with Radha Tilak rice, to name a few. Finish on a sweet note with the desserts, Serredurra or Gulab Nut.

What: Goa Meets Kolkata, a coastal food festival

Date: March 28 - April 6, 2025

Time: 12pm - 4pm and 7pm - 11:30pm

Where: Kebab-e-Que, The Astor Kolkata

Address: Shakespeare Sarani Rd, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata

Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,000 onwards