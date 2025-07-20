eat

Deshaj turns eight with a menu that brings back Bengal’s lost recipes

The new items will be available alongside Deshaj’s regular menu — starting at just Rs 88

Image courtesy: Deshaj

Deshaj Store and Cafe has launched a special menu of 8 unique items, packaged under the tagline 'Ahladey Atkhana'. The celebratory menu reflects Deshaj’s commitment to revive Bengal’s lost culinary traditions while staying rooted in sustainable practices.

Curated by Shakyasingha Chakraborty, the menu features forgotten recipes like Khoier Bora, Aam Peyanji, Gur Lankar Chaatni, and Gandhoraj Lote Jhurir Chop, crafted using native Bengali ingredients. A fusion offering like Aam Pana Coffee Cold Brew also finds a spot, pushing the boundaries of traditional tastes.

The new items will be available alongside Deshaj’s regular menu at their Kolkata address. A seven-day birthday sale is also underway.

Co-founders Sonali Chakraborty and Gopal Poddar emphasised that the revival of Bengal’s food culture goes hand-in-hand with Deshaj’s vision in keeping ingredients close to the ‘farm-to-table’ model.

—My Kolkata Web Desk