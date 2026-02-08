eat

Corridor Bar & Kitchen serves up special bites for Valentine’s Week

The menu features cheeky cocktails, heart-warming snacks and shareable desserts

Corridor Bar & Kitchen has launched a limited-edition menu to celebrate Valentine’s week. The spread includes more than just your regular cafe bites. Launched on February 7, the menu promises cheeky cocktails, heart-warming snacks and shareable desserts.

From the food list, there’s Stereo Hearts — heart-cut watermelon layered with whipped feta and balsamic reduction, He Got Me Wings — tossed in a honey-ginger chilli glaze, Love Bombing — beetroot dough buns with sriracha-marinated chicken, and Orbiting, a Neapolitan-style pizza topped with roasted chicken pepperoni. Desserts include ecstacies like Go With The Flow, a molten chocolate cake made for sharing.

The cocktail menu begins with signature serves like Heartburn (whiskey, ginger, honey and lemon), Love Potion (vodka, rose water, beetroot and black pepper-honey syrup), and Crimson Crush, a gin-based cocktail with pomegranate, honey and rose foam.

Address : Ground Floor, Bangur BFL Estate, 1A, Russel Street

Price for two : Rs 1,800 (exclusive of Taxes)

Dates: February 7 - 15

Time: 2pm to 12am

–My Kolkata Web Desk