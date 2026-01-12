A seasonal Bengali feast celebrates Poush Parbon at Conclave Verde
From khichuri and labra to nolen gur desserts, the festival menu brings winter comfort to the table
Published 12.01.26, 03:02 PM
Conclave
Verde is celebrating Poush Parbon with a festival menu that leans into the
flavours Bengalis associate most closely with winter. Rooted in home-style
cooking and seasonal ingredients, the spread is designed to reflect the warmth
and simplicity of the harvest festival rather than elaborate fine dining.
The menu
begins with familiar winter appetisers such as mochar chop paired with
gondhoraj mayo and echorer cutlet with raw mango salsa. Mains centre around
comforting staples, including nabanner sabji khichuri made with gobindo bhog
rice, beguni, traditional labra, soru chaler bhaat with ghee, sona moonger dal
and jhuri jhure aloo bhaja.
Desserts
focus firmly on nolen gur, with options like dudh puli, narkel patishapta,
payesh, gur makha sandesh and gurer rosogolla rounding off the meal. Available
for a limited period, the festival menu offers diners a chance to experience
familiar winter flavours without leaving the city.
Event
Details
What: Poush Parbon Festival
Menu
When: January 10-17
Where: Conclave Verde
Address: The Condoville, Budherhat
Road, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata – 700094
—- My
Kolkata Web Desk
