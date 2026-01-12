eat

A seasonal Bengali feast celebrates Poush Parbon at Conclave Verde

From khichuri and labra to nolen gur desserts, the festival menu brings winter comfort to the table

Conclave Verde is celebrating Poush Parbon with a festival menu that leans into the flavours Bengalis associate most closely with winter. Rooted in home-style cooking and seasonal ingredients, the spread is designed to reflect the warmth and simplicity of the harvest festival rather than elaborate fine dining.

The menu begins with familiar winter appetisers such as mochar chop paired with gondhoraj mayo and echorer cutlet with raw mango salsa. Mains centre around comforting staples, including nabanner sabji khichuri made with gobindo bhog rice, beguni, traditional labra, soru chaler bhaat with ghee, sona moonger dal and jhuri jhure aloo bhaja.

Desserts focus firmly on nolen gur, with options like dudh puli, narkel patishapta, payesh, gur makha sandesh and gurer rosogolla rounding off the meal. Available for a limited period, the festival menu offers diners a chance to experience familiar winter flavours without leaving the city.

Event Details

What: Poush Parbon Festival Menu

When: January 10-17

Where: Conclave Verde

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Road, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata – 700094

—- My Kolkata Web Desk