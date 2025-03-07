eat

Celebrate Women’s Day with a feast and a sweet surprise at Chowman

Enjoy delicious Chinese dishes and a complimentary dessert to mark the special day

Image courtesy: Chowman

This Women’s Day, Chowman is raising a toast to the spirit of womanhood with a delightful culinary gesture. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family or simply treating yourself to a delicious meal, Chowman promises a memorable dining experience. And to honour and appreciate all women, Chowman is offering a complimentary dessert to every lady dining at any of their outlets on March 8.

You can head over to Chowman for lunch or dinner on Women’s Day and savour crispy delights like Barbecue Chicken, Fish Pepper Salt and Chilli Shrimps. Just gather your girl gang and indulge in a feast like never before with Schezwan Style Meifoon, Roasted Lamb Rice and Pan-Fried Noodles — perfectly paired with Chicken in Hot Garlic Sauce, Chowman’s Special Chicken, Chilli Wine Fish and Butter Garlic Prawns. And of course, don’t forget to enjoy your free dessert. Bon appetit!

What: Chowman Women’s Day Special

Where: All Chowman outlets

Date: 8th March, 2025

Time: 12 Noon- 10:30 PM

Helpline: 18008902150

—My Kolkata Web Desk