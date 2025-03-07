Celebrate Women’s Day with a feast and a sweet surprise at Chowman
Enjoy delicious Chinese dishes and a complimentary dessert to mark the special day
Published 07.03.25, 11:41 AM
This Women’s Day, Chowman is raising a toast to the spirit of womanhood
with a delightful culinary gesture. Whether you’re celebrating with friends,
family or simply treating yourself to a delicious meal, Chowman promises a
memorable dining experience. And to honour and appreciate all women, Chowman is
offering a complimentary dessert to every lady dining at any of their outlets
on March 8.
You can head over to Chowman for lunch or dinner on Women’s Day and
savour crispy delights like Barbecue Chicken, Fish Pepper Salt and Chilli
Shrimps. Just gather your girl gang and indulge in a feast like never before
with Schezwan Style Meifoon, Roasted Lamb Rice and Pan-Fried Noodles — perfectly
paired with Chicken in Hot Garlic Sauce, Chowman’s Special Chicken, Chilli Wine
Fish and Butter Garlic Prawns. And of course, don’t forget to enjoy your free
dessert. Bon appetit!
What: Chowman Women’s Day Special
Where: All Chowman outlets
Date: 8th March, 2025
Time: 12 Noon- 10:30 PM
Helpline: 18008902150
—My Kolkata Web Desk
