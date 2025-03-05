Celebrate Women’s Day with chef Mythrayie Iyer at JW Marriott, Kolkata
There’ll be a special menu, blending innovation and tradition, at Vintage Asia this weekend
Published 05.03.25, 03:33 PM
Image courtesy: @jwkolkata/Instagram
This weekend, celebrate womanhood at JW Marriott Kolkata’s
Vintage Asia with chef Mythrayie Iyer. The chef, known for her innovative
approach to Indian cuisine, brings her signature flair with a curated menu
featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections.
For non-vegetarians, the starters include alum-treated
pumpkin, coated with puffed buckwheat and citrus rind, followed by cured shrimp
with pomelo chilli dressing, hyacinth beans and black rice. Next, try the fried
bekti, served with a mustard-marigold Bandel cheese emulsion, jammy eggs and kalonji.
The large plates offer duck flavoured with panch phoron spices, braised
black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, alongside lamb served
with raw papaya lentil, tomato chilli leather, and poppy togarashi. The meal
ends on a unique note with an aubergine, pecan, apple, nolen gur,
yoghurt and balsamic dessert.
For vegetarians, the menu features curdled milk and turnip
with pomelo chilli dressing, hyacinth beans and black rice, along with fried
avocado served with a mustard-marigold Bandel cheese emulsion, jammy eggs and kalonji.
The large plates present charred cabbage with panch phoron spices,
braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, alongside
oyster mushrooms served with raw papaya lentil, tomato chilli leather and poppy
togarashi.
The meal concludes with the same intriguing aubergine
dessert. Drooling already?
Date: March 8 and 9
For Reservations, call: +91 33663 30000
Address: 4A,
JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata: 700105
— My Kolkata Web Desk
