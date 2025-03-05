eat

Celebrate Women’s Day with chef Mythrayie Iyer at JW Marriott, Kolkata

There’ll be a special menu, blending innovation and tradition, at Vintage Asia this weekend

Image courtesy: @jwkolkata/Instagram

This weekend, celebrate womanhood at JW Marriott Kolkata’s Vintage Asia with chef Mythrayie Iyer. The chef, known for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, brings her signature flair with a curated menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections.

For non-vegetarians, the starters include alum-treated pumpkin, coated with puffed buckwheat and citrus rind, followed by cured shrimp with pomelo chilli dressing, hyacinth beans and black rice. Next, try the fried bekti, served with a mustard-marigold Bandel cheese emulsion, jammy eggs and kalonji. The large plates offer duck flavoured with panch phoron spices, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, alongside lamb served with raw papaya lentil, tomato chilli leather, and poppy togarashi. The meal ends on a unique note with an aubergine, pecan, apple, nolen gur, yoghurt and balsamic dessert.

For vegetarians, the menu features curdled milk and turnip with pomelo chilli dressing, hyacinth beans and black rice, along with fried avocado served with a mustard-marigold Bandel cheese emulsion, jammy eggs and kalonji. The large plates present charred cabbage with panch phoron spices, braised black radish, arbi coconut, and charred fenugreek, alongside oyster mushrooms served with raw papaya lentil, tomato chilli leather and poppy togarashi.

The meal concludes with the same intriguing aubergine dessert. Drooling already?

Date: March 8 and 9

For Reservations, call: +91 33663 30000

Address: 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata: 700105

— My Kolkata Web Desk