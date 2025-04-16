eat

Chef Amrita Bhattacharya to present the cuisine of diasporic Bengali

Enjoy 7-course dinner paired with wines at the Glenburn Penthouse in association with Gormei

Image courtesy: @gormeihk/Instagram Chef Amrita Bhattacharya to present a table at the Glenburn Penthouse

This weekend, enjoy the cuisine of diasporic Bengalis as chef Amrita Bhattacharya presents a chef’s table at Glenburn Penthouse. Chef Amrita and husband Amit Sen are food anthropologists, who travel the world studying the food patterns of migrant Bengalis in different parts of the world. Gaining inspiration, they turn their adventures into mouthwatering dishes that represent cultures, traditions and travel.

Now, get a taste of it in Kolkata as the chef presents a seven-course vegetarian and non-vegetarian dinner paired with wines. Taste dishes like Shoshar Dolma, Buddha Bowl, Prawns in coconut milk, spicy Oyster Mushroom, Malai Phena Bhaat and more. Date: April 18 and 19

Address: 8th Floor, Kanak Towers, 7A Russell Street, Kolkata: 700071

Pocket pinch: Rs 3800 plus 18% tax

Contact: 7044800150

— Jaismita Alexander