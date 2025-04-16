Chef Amrita Bhattacharya to present the cuisine of diasporic Bengali
Enjoy 7-course dinner paired with wines at the Glenburn Penthouse in association with Gormei
Published 16.04.25, 11:41 AM
This weekend,
enjoy the cuisine of diasporic Bengalis as chef Amrita Bhattacharya presents a
chef’s table at Glenburn Penthouse. Chef Amrita and husband Amit Sen are food
anthropologists, who travel the world studying the food patterns of migrant
Bengalis in different parts of the world. Gaining inspiration, they turn their
adventures into mouthwatering dishes that represent cultures, traditions and
travel.
Now, get a taste
of it in Kolkata as the chef presents a seven-course vegetarian and
non-vegetarian dinner paired with wines. Taste dishes like Shoshar Dolma,
Buddha Bowl, Prawns in coconut milk, spicy Oyster Mushroom, Malai Phena Bhaat
and more.
Date: April 18 and 19
Address: 8th Floor, Kanak Towers, 7A Russell
Street, Kolkata: 700071
Pocket pinch: Rs 3800 plus 18% tax
Contact: 7044800150
— Jaismita Alexander
