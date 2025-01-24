eat

Dig into some delish croissant for World Croissant Day at JW Marriott

The star hotel’s bakery is offering a week-long feast of special flavours like coffee chocolate, lemon pie, almond and more

Image courtesy: JW Marriott Kolkata

Croissant lovers assemble! JW Marriott has some specials for you to pair with your coffee in the week leading up to World Croissant Day. January 30 is celebrated as World Croissant Day and in the build up to the day celebrating this delicious French baked speciality, JW Marriott’s JW Bakery has some exquisite croissants for you to try.

An exclusive menu featuring flavours like almond croissant, chocolate filled croissant, dulce croissant with dulce de leche, caramel and coffee, Biscoff, matcha, and lemon pie will be available for a week up to January 31. So grab a friend who loves the buttery, flaky confection as much as you and head over to the star hotel at Tangra for a cuppa and a sweet treat. Bon Appetite!

What: World Croissant Day special

When: January 24 - 31, 2025

Where: JW Bakery, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata

Timings: 11am - 11pm

Price: Croissants start at Rs 200

—Debrup Chaudhuri

