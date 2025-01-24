Dig into some delish croissant for World Croissant Day at JW Marriott
The star hotel’s bakery is offering a week-long feast of special flavours like coffee chocolate, lemon pie, almond and more
Published 24.01.25, 11:03 AM
Image courtesy: JW Marriott Kolkata
Croissant lovers assemble! JW Marriott has some specials for
you to pair with your coffee in the week leading up to World Croissant Day.
January 30 is celebrated as World Croissant Day and in the build up to the day
celebrating this delicious French baked speciality, JW Marriott’s JW Bakery has
some exquisite croissants for you to try.
An exclusive menu featuring flavours like almond croissant,
chocolate filled croissant, dulce croissant with dulce de leche, caramel and
coffee, Biscoff, matcha, and lemon pie will be available for a week up to
January 31. So grab a friend who loves the buttery, flaky confection as much as
you and head over to the star hotel at Tangra for a cuppa and a sweet treat.
Bon Appetite!
What: World Croissant Day special
When: January 24 - 31, 2025
Where: JW Bakery, JW Marriott, 4A,
JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata
Timings: 11am - 11pm
Price: Croissants start at Rs 200
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Also read: Relish
Balaram Mullick’s special Gondhoraj Croissant this winter
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?