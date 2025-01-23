eat

Celebrate the last of winter with Nolen Gur delights from Dough As You Like

Nolen Gur desserts just got a whole lot better… and eggless

Image courtesy: Dough As You Like Nolen Gur Cake

Craving a little sweet this winter, but you don’t want the same old pastries or sandesh? Well, Dough As You Like have heard you and delivered. With 32 outlets across the City of Joy, this brand has been taking the city’s dessert culture by storm and they are ready to treat you to some more of their specialities.

With new launches in their Nolen Gur Delights, Dough As You Like has a Nolen Gur Pastry for Rs 40 and a Nolen Gur Swirl for Rs 30. Sounds delectable right? Well, there is more. They also have a Nolen Gur Cake, which you could order to eat by yourself or to celebrate a friend’s birthday. This cake comes for Rs 400. Vegetarians do not worry, each of these items are eggless so you too can jump into the Nolen Gur fun. Get your cake and eat it too, from any of the Dough As You Like outlets across the city. But hurry, as they are only stocked up till the demand is high.

—Debrup Chaudhuri