Celebrate the last of winter with Nolen Gur delights from Dough As You Like
Nolen Gur desserts just got a whole lot better… and eggless
Published 23.01.25, 11:39 AM
Nolen Gur Cake
Image courtesy: Dough As You Like
Craving a little sweet this winter, but you don’t
want the same old pastries or sandesh? Well, Dough As You Like have
heard you and delivered. With 32 outlets across the City of Joy, this brand has
been taking the city’s dessert culture by storm and they are ready to treat you
to some more of their specialities.
With new launches in their Nolen Gur Delights,
Dough As You Like has a Nolen Gur Pastry for Rs 40 and a Nolen Gur Swirl for Rs
30. Sounds delectable right? Well, there is more. They also have a Nolen Gur
Cake, which you could order to eat by yourself or to celebrate a friend’s
birthday. This cake comes for Rs 400. Vegetarians do not worry, each of these
items are eggless so you too can jump into the Nolen Gur fun. Get your cake and
eat it too, from any of the Dough As You Like outlets across the city. But
hurry, as they are only stocked up till the demand is high.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
