Celebrate Losar with an authentic Tibetan feast at Popo’s by Blue Poppy

: Indulge in a special three-day menu, curated by chef Sachiko, featuring traditional Tibetan delights

Image courtesy: @popos.bluepoppy/Instagram

What’s the best way to celebrate a different culture? Food is probably the right answer. Losar, the Tibetan New Year, will be celebrated from February 28 to March 2, and you can soak yourself in its rich traditions with a special set menu at Popo’s by Blue Poppy.

Curated by chef Sachiko, this exclusive set menu is available only for three days. The non-veg menu features Pork Roast, Xiao Long Bao, Gyuma, T-Momo and Celery Stir-Fry, along with your choice of Yak, Pork or Chicken — prepared as Shapta, Datshi or Phing. The veg menu swaps the Pork Roast for Tofu Roast, with Mushroom Shapta, Shamu Datshi and Phing. Both meals come with Butter Tea, Khapsey and for dessert — the traditional Bakcha Moku and Desil.

So, make your reservations and head over to Popo’s by Blue Poppy to savour these delish dishes.

What: Losar Set Menu

When: Feb 28-Mar 3

Where: Popo’s by Blue Poppy

Price: Rs 1399+ taxes

For reservation: +91 82408 01340

— My Kolkata Web Desk