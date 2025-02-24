Celebrate Losar with an authentic Tibetan feast at Popo’s by Blue Poppy
: Indulge in a special three-day menu, curated by chef Sachiko, featuring traditional Tibetan delights
Published 24.02.25, 10:43 AM
Image courtesy: @popos.bluepoppy/Instagram
What’s the best way to celebrate a different culture? Food
is probably the right answer. Losar, the Tibetan New Year, will be celebrated
from February 28 to March 2, and you can soak yourself in its rich traditions
with a special set menu at Popo’s by Blue Poppy.
Curated by chef Sachiko, this exclusive set menu is
available only for three days. The non-veg menu features Pork Roast, Xiao Long
Bao, Gyuma, T-Momo and Celery Stir-Fry, along with your choice of Yak, Pork or
Chicken — prepared as Shapta, Datshi or Phing. The veg menu swaps the Pork
Roast for Tofu Roast, with Mushroom Shapta, Shamu Datshi and Phing. Both meals
come with Butter Tea, Khapsey and for dessert — the traditional Bakcha Moku and
Desil.
So, make your reservations and head over to Popo’s by Blue
Poppy to savour these delish dishes.
What: Losar Set Menu
When: Feb 28-Mar 3
Where: Popo’s by Blue Poppy
Price: Rs 1399+ taxes
For reservation: +91 82408 01340
— My Kolkata Web Desk
