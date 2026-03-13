A new menu arrives at Cal-On in Hyatt Centric Ballygunge
From sushi rolls to wood-fired pizzas, the terrace venue updates its dining offerings
Published 13.03.26, 11:33 AM
Cal-On has introduced
a new menu at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, expanding its offerings
with a mix of Asian small plates, sushi, pizzas and clay-oven specials. The
terrace venue, known for its craft beers and mixology-led evenings, has refreshed
its food menu to match its social dining format.
The new line-up by executive chef Sougata Halder includes starters such as Cantonese tofu tossed in fermented sauce, paneer
achari tikka and Popiah Je rolls filled with Asian vegetables. Sushi options
range from Hanoi Hanah rolls with mango pulp and wasabi mayo to Fungi Maki made
with tempura-fried shiitake mushroom. Other options include the spicy avocado
Philadelphia roll, volcano roll and prawn tempura rolls.
The pizza section
features classics like Margherita alongside options such as burrata arugula
cherry tomato, Masseria with vegetables and pesto, and seafood-topped Pizza Al
Fruity De Mare. Clay-oven dishes such as kasundi fish tikka, tandoori prawn and
chicken Al-Faham are also part of the spread.
Desserts include
Belgian chocolate pastry and tiramisu.
Time: 5pm to 2am
Price for two: Rs 3,000
Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Kolkata – 700019
Reservations: +91 6292 307 592 / +91 6292 307 619
—- My Kolkata Web
Desk
