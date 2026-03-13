eat

A new menu arrives at Cal-On in Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

From sushi rolls to wood-fired pizzas, the terrace venue updates its dining offerings

Cal-On has introduced a new menu at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, expanding its offerings with a mix of Asian small plates, sushi, pizzas and clay-oven specials. The terrace venue, known for its craft beers and mixology-led evenings, has refreshed its food menu to match its social dining format.

The new line-up by executive chef Sougata Halder includes starters such as Cantonese tofu tossed in fermented sauce, paneer achari tikka and Popiah Je rolls filled with Asian vegetables. Sushi options range from Hanoi Hanah rolls with mango pulp and wasabi mayo to Fungi Maki made with tempura-fried shiitake mushroom. Other options include the spicy avocado Philadelphia roll, volcano roll and prawn tempura rolls.

The pizza section features classics like Margherita alongside options such as burrata arugula cherry tomato, Masseria with vegetables and pesto, and seafood-topped Pizza Al Fruity De Mare. Clay-oven dishes such as kasundi fish tikka, tandoori prawn and chicken Al-Faham are also part of the spread.

Desserts include Belgian chocolate pastry and tiramisu.

Time: 5pm to 2am

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Kolkata – 700019

Reservations: +91 6292 307 592 / +91 6292 307 619

—- My Kolkata Web Desk