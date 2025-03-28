Say cheers to summer with draught beer at Trincas
The beer is a new addition to The Other Room, Trincas, Ming Room and Tavern menu
Published 28.03.25, 01:28 PM
Image courtesy: @theotherroombytrincas/Instagram
This summer, Trincas brings you
a pleasant surprise! The four iconic restaurants on Park Street — Trincas, The
Other Room, Ming Room and Tavern are serving draught beer. Grab a glass or
order a pitcher. If you are going in a large group, just get a tower. To go
with the draught beer, Anand Puri, the fourth-generation owner of Trincas,
suggests the crowd favourite Dragon Chicken stir-fried with cashews, butter and
chillies with a hint of sweetness or Crab & Cheese Wontons with Sweet
Chilli Dip. For a vegetarian option, order in a Crispy Salt and Pepper Corn.
Pocket pinch: Rs 99 per
glass at The Other Room
— Jaismita Alexander
