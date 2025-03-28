eat

Say cheers to summer with draught beer at Trincas

The beer is a new addition to The Other Room, Trincas, Ming Room and Tavern menu

Image courtesy: @theotherroombytrincas/Instagram

This summer, Trincas brings you a pleasant surprise! The four iconic restaurants on Park Street — Trincas, The Other Room, Ming Room and Tavern are serving draught beer. Grab a glass or order a pitcher. If you are going in a large group, just get a tower. To go with the draught beer, Anand Puri, the fourth-generation owner of Trincas, suggests the crowd favourite Dragon Chicken stir-fried with cashews, butter and chillies with a hint of sweetness or Crab & Cheese Wontons with Sweet Chilli Dip. For a vegetarian option, order in a Crispy Salt and Pepper Corn.

Pocket pinch: Rs 99 per glass at The Other Room

— Jaismita Alexander

