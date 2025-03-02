Soak in the spirit of Ramzan with Aminia’s Shahi Haleem
You can order both chicken and mutton haleem, available across all Aminia outlets
Published 02.03.25, 10:46 AM
The holy month of Ramzan has begun. Therefore, one of
Kolkata’s favourite Mughlai chains has decided to bring back an iconic dish
that perfectly captures the spirit of the season. The Shahi Haleem has returned
to Aminia’s menu, and you can now savour this special dish at any Aminia outlet
near you.
Prepared with a delightful amalgamation of meat, lentils,
rice, spices, and lavish ghee, which is then simmered to perfection for hours —
this delicacy embodies the warmth of togetherness and the essence of festive
feasting. Garnished with freshly chopped coriander and crisp fried
onions, it pays homage to its Arabian roots — making it a perfect meal to break
your fast.
While the chicken Haleem is priced at Rs 330, the mutton
Haleem is available for Rs 360 only. Enjoy it throughout Ramzan, served daily
from 2pm to 8pm till March 29.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
