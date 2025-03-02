eat

Soak in the spirit of Ramzan with Aminia’s Shahi Haleem

You can order both chicken and mutton haleem, available across all Aminia outlets

Image courtesy: Aminia

The holy month of Ramzan has begun. Therefore, one of Kolkata’s favourite Mughlai chains has decided to bring back an iconic dish that perfectly captures the spirit of the season. The Shahi Haleem has returned to Aminia’s menu, and you can now savour this special dish at any Aminia outlet near you.

Prepared with a delightful amalgamation of meat, lentils, rice, spices, and lavish ghee, which is then simmered to perfection for hours — this delicacy embodies the warmth of togetherness and the essence of festive feasting. Garnished with freshly chopped coriander and crisp fried onions, it pays homage to its Arabian roots — making it a perfect meal to break your fast.

While the chicken Haleem is priced at Rs 330, the mutton Haleem is available for Rs 360 only. Enjoy it throughout Ramzan, served daily from 2pm to 8pm till March 29.

— My Kolkata Web Desk